Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was reportedly advised against bringing in one of the worst Premier League signings in history as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. Speculation surrounding the Egyptian star's future has intensified recently, with his contract at Anfield set to expire next summer.

While the end of the saga is far from clear, Liverpool previously navigated a similar situation successfully when Salah opted to stay and sign a new deal in 2022, despite rumours of his departure. However, had Salah chosen to leave, it appears that Klopp had identified a potential successor for the right-wing position - a player who has managed just five goals in the English top flight.

Related Paul Joyce Shares Mohamed Salah Contract Revelation Out of Liverpool Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is yet to sign a new contract at Anfield.

Klopp Wanted Antony as Salah's Replacement

The Brazilian has struggled to make an impact at Manchester United

According to a report from The Times, the player Jurgen Klopp had earmarked as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah was Manchester United winger Antony. The Brazilian was turning heads at Ajax at the time, impressing under Erik ten Hag during his tenure in Amsterdam.

However, it is claimed that Fenway Sports Group President Mike Gordon vetoed the move, believing that the club's resources would be better allocated to securing a new deal for Salah, which ultimately amounted to around £350,000 per week.

Antony eventually reunited with his former boss at Old Trafford in a transfer worth £82 million. Although he made a promising start, the 24-year-old's impact has waned as opposition defenders have quickly adapted to his heavy reliance on cutting inside onto his left foot to create threats.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the start of the 2022/23 season, Antony has managed 17 goal contributions in 87 games. Mohamed Salah has managed 105 in 112.

Over time, he began to fall down the pecking order and has made just one start for United this season. In his time in England, he has managed to find the back of the net against Liverpool and Klopp, snatching a late equaliser during the Red Devil's 4-3 FA Cup win over their rivals last term in what has been one of his few bright moments at the club.

Related Man Utd's 'Two Worst Ever Signings' Have Future Under Amorim Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson believes Casemiro and Antony have a bright future under Ruben Amorim.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 19/11/2024