Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, whether you like him or not, is a character and has been known for his high-energy celebrations when his side either score or have a decision go against them.

His side's most recent Premier League clash against Tottenham was no different as the German produced an outburst of epic proportions following the seventh goal of the game.

It was after Diogo Jota – who some say shouldn’t have been on the pitch – scored Liverpool's winner as he jumped on a misplaced pass by Lucas Moura and eventually found the back of the net.

Liverpool enjoyed the opening quarter of an hour as they found themselves three goals ahead, but Harry Kane’s nicely worked goal just before half-time unnerved the Reds.

The visitors, Tottenham, were the more threatening of the two in the second half and found a way back into the game when Heung-min Son closed the deficit, again.

Richarlison thought he had finished off a miraculous comeback and produced his infamous celebration until Jota nicked it in the dying moments.

Klopp’s reaction was, well, vintage Klopp.

The incident has divided opinion among the football community, and although he did receive a yellow card for his disturbance, some are asking for more to be done.

Video: Jurgen Klopp speaking on the incident with Paul Tierney

The Liverpool boss was full of joy and excitement as his side had just scored the eventual winner after a nail-biting second half. Or was he?

He has claimed his celebration reflected anger more than anything and has explained why.

He ran up the touchline and then pointed and shouted in the face of the fourth official, whilst turning back with a limp holding him hamstring.

“The whole situation shouldn’t have happened at all. It was out of emotion and anger, never a good thing to do. That’s why I celebrated the way I celebrated,” Klopp said.

“That was the situation, the ‘no foul’ on Mo. It was given as a free-kick for Spurs then the goal. Then we score. I should be happy but I was still angry.

“I wasn’t shouting anything bad, and I couldn’t get close to him at all because I felt my muscle.”

Klopp then went on to reveal what happened in his interaction with the referee, Paul Tierney, and the words exchanged between the two.

He said: “I didn’t expect for a second a red card, I expected a yellow in the moment. He said to me, ‘for me it was a red card, but because it’s me, it’s a yellow!”

“I went in, tried to calm down and couldn’t when I spoke to press. Then I said that what he said was not okay. I thought it wasn’t okay because it wasn’t a red but I opened the box with that. I should’ve said he said it was a red card.

“I said what I said and I know that obviously the referees are really angry about what I said. They said I was lying, but I didn’t lie. I shouldn’t have said some things but I didn’t lie.

“I know Paul Tierney is not doing this on purpose, absolutely not but we have this history. It hasn’t happened intentionally but it’s still there, that’s the feeling.”

Liverpool overtake Tottenham in the top four race

This game was not all about bragging rights as it saw Liverpool soar past Spurs into fifth place, and even have a game in hand over the north Londoners.

It’s safe to say that neither side have endured their most promising seasons, but both are still within a chance of securing Champions League qualification. Crazy, right?

The gap is still fairly healthy between the top four spots and these two clubs, but with Liverpool hitting a sweet patch of form, they are now more likely than Tottenham to be striking fear into those ahead of them.

Now unbeaten in seven, supporters of the Anfield outfit are becoming more and more optimistic of finishing their substandard season on a positive note by clinching Champions League football.