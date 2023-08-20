Liverpool secured the first victory of their Premier League campaign at Anfield on Saturday as they defeated Bournemouth 3-1. Goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota completed a comeback as The Reds fell behind early on to an Antoine Semenyo strike.

Jurgen Klopp would be expected to feel proud of the result as his side came out comfortable winners in the end, despite their fragility at the back throughout the early stages, and also going down to 10 men in the second half after Alexis Mac Allister was somewhat controversially sent off. The German may be excused from soaking up the praise and admiration from the Liverpool fans. However, Klopp appeared to hit out at the Liverpool supporters at Anfield yesterday as the game entered the last 15 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp screams at Liverpool fans

As a rendition of his song was being belted out around Merseyside, footage from the fixture appeared to pick up Klopp, who was off camera, roaring: "Can you stop singing that s***? Can you stop it?!" The burst of temper was corroborated by multiple journalists at Anfield, with James Pearce of The Athletic tweeting: "Klopp gesturing to the Kop to stop singing his song."

Jurgen Klopp doesn't like his song being sung mid-game

This is not the first time that Klopp has appeared dissatisfied with fans singing his song. Following Liverpool’s 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, he asked fans to stop singing this Beatles-themed tune during matches.

"I have to say now, I love all of them, but my song, don’t sing it," he told the media in May. "If you want to sing it, sing it after the game in the bars, wherever. Because it is always like it is closing the game. We are 3-0 up, and I hear 'I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red'. It is not over! It would be really nice if you could leave it for later, and now it's like 4-3, everyone is happy, and we had in the final part of the game, the atmosphere was like an explosion that no one will forget that game ever. Let's keep going."

The song is sung to the tune of The Beatles' No. 1 hit ‘I Feel Fine', and the lyrics are as follows: "I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red. I'm so glad he delivered what he said. Jurgen said to me, you know. We'll win the Premier League, you know. He said so. I'm in love with him and I feel fine. I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red. I'm so glad he delivered what he said.

"Jurgen said to me, you know. We'll win the Premier League, you know. He said so. I'm in love with him and I feel fine."

The song is one of admiration for the German, who has brought silverware to Anfield, including the Premier League and Champions League, during his time at the club. The German may not seem to be the biggest fan of the song about him, but he has mentioned previously that he is in fact a fan of the song; he just does not want it sung during matches. His justification for that is that he would prefer the adoring chants to be directed towards the players to help garner confidence in these individuals.

Klopp’s agitation may continue with the song, despite his influence among Liverpool fans, as they will no doubt continue to sing this song if Klopp continues to deliver silverware to Merseyside.