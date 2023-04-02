Liverpool were crushed by Manchester City in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds went into the game as huge underdogs but managed to take the lead after 17 minutes courtesy of Mohamed Salah's strike.

But things soon fell apart for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Reds were pegged back when Julian Alvarez's netted the equaliser shortly after Salah's goal.

City ran away with it in the second half as goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish gave the home side a comfortable victory.

Jurgen Klopp slams Liverpool team after Man City loss

Klopp was absolutely furious with his side and he made his feelings known in his post-match interview.

He said, per BBC: "The goals, how we conceded them, it's difficult to accept - we didn't put in a challenge for either. That's absolutely not acceptable to be honest.

"City were completely in control after that and we were open and they could do whatever they wanted. That they only scored one more goal is well, thank you. It could've been different and that's really bad news for us.

"We were lucky they weren't in a greedy mood. Apart from that, there is nothing good to say about this game."

Klopp names four Liverpool players that played 'ok' in Man City loss

He added, per the Mirror: "About four performances were OK: The two midfielders, Hendo [Jordan Henderson] and Fab [Fabinho], worked a lot to try to close gaps. Cody [Gakpo], especially in possession, and Ali [Alisson Becker] of course.

"That is very difficult if you want to get something from here then 14/15 players have to be at the top of their game - and that was not the case again.

"Four-ish players had an OK game and the rest were somewhere I don't know. Three days and we play again against another strong team. Tomorrow is a big day for us because we have to work with what we saw today because we see it more often now."

That means that Klopp wasn't impressed with the likes of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk.

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool will not dwell on their loss for long as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The Reds are in eighth in the Premier League and seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur at the time of writing.

They desperately need victory in the match in west London as they bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.