Highlights Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to improve the atmosphere at Anfield, saying their exceptional performance against West Ham deserved a better response.

Klopp's comments come just days after Gary Neville said Anfield 'was the quietest he has ever seen' during a Liverpool vs Manchester United game.

Liverpool's upcoming match against Arsenal is crucial, and Klopp has emphasised the importance of a lively Anfield atmosphere.

Liverpool secured their passage into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a resounding 5-1 win over West Ham United, though boss Jürgen Klopp had some choice words to say about the Anfield supporters, claiming he was ‘not overly happy’ with the atmosphere, all while urging a reaction when they welcome fellow title challengers Arsenal on Saturday.

In their bid for silverware this season, the Reds put in a vintage performance with Jarrod Bowen scoring what turned out to be a consolation goal for the visitors in the 77th minute. Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring with a long-range strike which left Alphonse Areola rooted to the spot.

Related Dominik Szoboszlai scores rocket as Liverpool book place in Carabao Cup semi-final Liverpool demolished West Ham United on Wednesday evening, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones (2), Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah all on the scoresheet.

Curtis Jones then made it two for Klopp’s outfit just before the hour mark before Cody Gakpo compiled more misery by making it 3-0 with 20 minutes left to play. With the game seemingly dead and buried, Bowen popped up with a well-taken finish for West Ham’s first on-target attempt all game. Goals in quick succession from Mohamed Salah and Jones in the 82nd and 84th minute, respectively, put the game to bed and now the Merseyside-based side will go head-to-head with Fulham in the semi-finals.

And while you’d think that their impressive display would put head coach Klopp in a good mood, the German tactician was eager to have his feelings known about the subpar Anfield atmosphere, pleading with fans to ‘give your ticket to somebody else’ if they are not up to the challenge of geeing up his side.

Carabao Cup semi-final fixtures Date / Time Fixture Stadium 08/01/24 / 19:45 Liverpool vs Fulham Anfield 08/01/24 / 19:45 Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Riverside Stadium 22/01/24 / 19:45 Fulham vs Liverpool Craven Cottage 22/01/24 / 19:45 Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Stamford Bridge

Klopp pleads with Anfield fans for better atmosphere

The boss was displeased with the support despite advancing

After producing one of their most complete performances over the course of the season and, by doing so, propelling them into the semi-finals of an all-important cup competition that is there for the taking, Klopp couldn’t help but have his say ahead of a pivotal visit from table-topping Arsenal.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss, in the first half, could be seen trying to energise fans in the Main Stand with growing concerns over the prospect of travelling to their famous stomping ground. With 57,332 supporters in attendance to watch them enter the last four of the competition, he suggested that Liverpool’s ‘really exceptional’ display warranted a fiercer, better atmosphere.

“I have to say it was long ago that I said it, but I thought in the first half a little bit, when the boys played really exceptional, I was not overly happy, I have to say, with the atmosphere behind me. I asked people, ‘what do you want?’. We changed a lot of things, we dominated West Ham like crazy, we missed chances. If I would have been in the stands, I would be on my toes – 1,000 percent. I don’t know if the Man United game was that bad that we have to say, ‘oh, sorry we didn’t smash them’. We need Anfield on Saturday. Without Anfield I would say, they didn’t play this week, they prepare for this game and they will be prepared. We need Anfield on their toes from the first second, without me having an argument with the opposition coach or whatever. We need you from the first second. "If you really want, if it's too much football in December, I don't know. Sorry we have to play it as well. But if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else."

Gary Neville blasts Anfield atmosphere after Man Utd draw

Neville: ‘It’s the quietest crowd I’ve seen in this game’

Albeit of a Manchester United persuasion, ex-defender Gary Neville is typically full of compliments for the raucous nature of their arch-rivals' home ground – but that was not the case after his former side managed to snare a draw in a domestic outing on Sunday 17 December, one which many thought would end in disaster for Erik ten Hag and his side.

Strangely, the poor atmosphere alluded to by the Sky Sports pundit coincided with the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand, which took their attendance to a high of 57,518. But despite the increase in bodies, Neville claimed it was ‘the quietest crowd’ he had seen during a game between the two Premier League behemoths in his post-match rundown with Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Daniel Sturridge.

“I’ve always been complimentary of Liverpool fans. It’s the biggest crowd they’ve had here in 60 or 70 years, but it’s the quietest crowd I’ve seen in this game. “I don’t know what was up with them today. I think there was maybe a little bit of overconfidence before the game – people wearing Christmas jumpers with 7-0 on and stuff like that,” he said while looking at the guilty Jamie Carragher who couldn’t resist a laugh. “When you’re in that sort of feeling all week; some of the players have been left behind off the European trip; all the noise about how Manchester United are going to get destroyed at Anfield – it just sometimes maybe seeps into you a little bit. Maybe a little bit of that [gets] into the crowd.”

Klopp and, more importantly, those in attendance will have a crucial part to play as Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Merseyside on Saturday 23 December. An all-important top-of-the-table clash, neither side will be willing to lie down and wilt – and Klopp will be hoping that Anfield is back to its usual standards.