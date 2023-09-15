Highlights Jurgen Klopp's frustration with the 12.30pm kick-off time for Liverpool's game against Wolves is evident in his angry response to a journalist's question about the difference between early kick-offs and later match times.

Liverpool's inconsistent form in early kick-off games over the past few years is a cause for concern among fans, with last season yielding no wins out of six attempts.

Klopp points to the lack of recovery time for players who have represented their national teams during international breaks as a problem with the early kick-off schedule, highlighting the difficulty of adapting without a normal week of rest.

Jurgen Klopp lost his cool during his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's Premier League game against Wolves on Saturday, with the kick-off time being the subject of the German manager's frustration.

Following the international break coming to a close, the Reds are scheduled to play the away fixture at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon - a slot that has not been fondly looked upon by the Liverpool boss. Klopp famously had an on-screen argument with Des Kelly on BT Sport at the time after his side were held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton in the early kick-off back in 2020.

Read More: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's most furious rants at journalists after Brighton interview

Despite starting the season in fine form - with 10 points on the board from a possible 12 - fans of the club will feel a sense of dread heading into their fifth league game of the campaign due to their inconsistent form in that time slot over the past few years.

On Friday afternoon, Klopp was posed the question about the differences between an early kick-off and a later match time. This was not warmly received by the 56-year-old as he hit back at the journalist behind the question.

Jurgen Klopp fumes at question about 12.30pm kick-off

James Pearce of The Athletic was the man at the sticky end of Klopp's rage as he quizzed the manager about the poor form displayed during early kick-offs in the 2022/23 season. The revered German coach's facial expression quickly shifted from positive to bemused.

"Are you serious with that question? What do you mean 'what is the difference when you play 30 hours ago in Bolivia? What do you think is the reason?" That was Klopp's angry response as he referenced Alexis Mac Allister's recent game for world champions Argentina.

There are other South American players in the squad that will face a race against time to be ready for the Premier League fixture after representing their national sides such as Alisson, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

The Reds' manager went on to explain: "It's not a problem if you have a normal week. If you have a normal week, it is no problem - that's easy to adapt to - the only problem is the lack of recovery time. We now have four international breaks until March, for two of them, we already have the 12.30pm kick-off." Watch the clip below:

He is not the only manager to have aired his frustrations over the scheduling, and he will very likely not be the last, but is there a deeper reason as to why Klopp is so against seeing his side play in these games?

Liverpool's record under Klopp in 12.30pm games

Last season, the Reds did not fair well at all in the early Saturday games as they did not register a single win out of six attempts. Three draws and three defeats saw the team earn only three points from a possible 18 which represents relegation form if anything.

In the 2021/22 season, however, the time of kick-off was not going to get in the way of the Merseysiders' push for the title as they won all four of the games in the mentioned time slot. 2017/18 - Klopp's third season in charge - was the worst showing in the early games with only one win from eight fixtures, and a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City among the losses suffered that year. Check out Liverpool's 12:30pm results from last season below: