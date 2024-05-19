Highlights Klopp ends the season - and his Liverpool stint - with an emotional speech and support for his successor, Arne Slot.

After beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on the final day of the season, Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp gave a rousing end-of-season speech in what will be his final outing at Anfield as boss and even encouraged those in attendance to get behind his successor, Arne Slot.

First half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah secured a 24th league win for the Merseyside-based outfit, allowing them to finish third in Klopp’s ninth – and final – season in the Anfield hotseat. The moment of the afternoon came upon the full-time whistle when the connection between Klopp and the fans of the club and, more poignantly, the city of Liverpool grew to unforeseen levels.

In the perfect send-off to a loyal servant throughout some of the club’s best years, Klopp took centre stage to authentically address the home supporters with his players and staff surrounding him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp boasts a points per match rate of 2.07 across his 489-game Liverpool stint, having won 304 of those games. He drew 100 and lost just 85 outings.

He then ended his speech, hand in hand with his staff members, with his trademark fist bump celebration in front of Liverpool’s fabled Kop. Once Klopp enjoyed his moment, the Liverpool players and fans stood in front of the stand and were serenaded by ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. Watch his full speech below:

Klopp Starts Arne Slot Chant

The German prematurely announced his appointment

Midway through his speech, which elicited many cheers from his adoring supporters, a teary-eyed Klopp even orchestrated a chant for soon-to-be manager Slot, the man who is in line to succeed the much-beloved tactician in the summer. Incredibly, Slot's appointment has yet to be announced by the club themselves, but Klopp has prematurely let the news slip.

Klopp's departure perfectly tees up Slot, formerly of Feyenoord, to continue developing the group of players - comprised of the expert mix of experience and youth - that is being left in his possession. Recently, the ex-Borussia Dortmund chief, widely regarded as one of the best Premier League managers of all time, backed Liverpool's decision to bring in Slot as his summer replacement. He said:

"Who the club is bringing in, I like them all. We have a good team, a really good manager is coming in - and we have all these guys too. "The club is in good hands. People might worry about the future but I’m not. I really want the club to do well. It is not that I am thinking ‘my God, how will that all go?' No, no. It is fine."

Alexander-Arnold in Tears Amid Klopp's Farewell

Vice captain has developed tremendously under the German

There was not a dry eye around Anfield during Klopp's speech - and that extended to the players, too. Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of the many teenagers given their Premier League debut by the soon-to-depart tactician, has come on leaps and bounds under the boss' watchful eye but couldn't help but shed a tear as the home supporters sang for them. One last time with Klopp by their side.

Liverpool-born Alexander-Arnold's development has been so impressive that he was named the club's vice-captain in the summer of 2023 to oversee - alongside skipper Virgil van Dijk - Klopp's final game of his Anfield stint. And while they fell out of the Premier League title race along the way, the memories they've made along the way, many of which have come as a result of the defender, will be more than enough.