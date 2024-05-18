Highlights Jurgen Klopp's successful reign at Anfield is set to come to an end soon as he closes the chapter on a brilliant spell with Liverpool.

The German's departure marks the end of an era, but his contributions, including the Premier League title, solidify his place in club history.

His stats compared to Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Kenny Dalglish & Gerard Houllier prove how special he has been.

Liverpool have had some extraordinary managers over the years occupying the Anfield dugout. The Reds are one of the few clubs in the world where the man at the helm is almost worshipped and cherished more than the club itself; a tradition which stretches back further than 50 years after the erection of the Spion Kop's socialist-influenced banner labelled "success has many fathers".

On the banner are some of the club's greatest helmsmen lined up side by side. From Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, and Joe Fagan, to Kenny Dalglish, Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez, the celebration of past Liverpool managers poses as a reminder of the club's time-honoured history on the continent's throne, and pays homage to Anfield's immortal divinity.

But as Jurgen Klopp bids farewell to his beloved Liverpool days this coming weekend, the banner might have to be made a little bigger to include another face, with the German manager's glorious reign seeing the Reds return to their pomp under a head coach who knew the meaning of the Liverpool Way and leaves Merseyside with the keys to the city in his front pocket.

Across a nine-year tenure, Klopp won the Reds' first Premier League title, and added a Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, and two League Cups to a teeming trophy cabinet. As a result, he finds himself in good company as one of Liverpool's greatest managers of all time. Revisiting summits reached by those who came before him to bury his own flagpole in the Reds' prestigious mountain of eternal achievement, it is clear that he deserves his place in Anfield's Elysian Fields.

Bill Shankly

Liverpool Reign: 1959 - 1974

When Klopp leaves Anfield in his shadow and his legacy starts to be woven into the club's fabric, one of the first journeys he will make is beneath the Shankly gates. Still standing today, the gates are a celebration of one of Liverpool's founding fathers, and the major similarity between the two legendary figureheads is that their eras came at a time when the Reds weren't in the best condition to win silverware, but their uncanny Liverpudlian values catalysed a generation of roaring triumph.

A charismatic, iconic figure at the club, whose oratory stirred the emotions of the Spion Kop to its emotional boundaries, Shankly was the precursory manager to Liverpool's impending European royalty in the 70s and 80s. Like Klopp (and unattained by anyone else), the Glenbuck-born superintendent became an honorary scouser during his time on Merseyside because of his ability to understand not just the club's principles, but also the city's, and he built the foundations of the Paisley and Fagan eras by helping Liverpool earn promotion to the first division in 1962 (a position they've remained in since) before bookending a UEFA Cup in 1973 with the FA Cup triumphs of 1965 and 1974. While he also helped the Reds win the top-flight division three times between 1964 and 1973.

Joined by a remarkable coaching team of Paisley, Fagan, and Rueben Bennett, the four of them would meet for secretive tactics meetings in Anfield's lower atrium - the famous four walls would later be known as the Boot Room, and its members who earned their rite of passage to the dimly lit room no bigger than a dusty broom cupboard were 'The Boot Room Boys'. Using Shankly's ideals, heirs to his supreme leadership were more successful in terms of silverware. However, his unity with the fans is what separates him from the rest. Without Shankly, there would be no Liverpool. Without Shankly, the Reds wouldn't be the most successful club in England. And without Shankly, the club's culture wouldn't be as admirable as it is today.

Shankly just understood what football meant to the people, and after nearly half a century without a manager that ever came close to matching the Scotsman's celestial personality, the Klopp era feels eerily similar to the formative years as his relationship with the city extends beyond football. As the Spion Kop and Anfield Road End incentivise the notion that success has many fathers, they also stand by the faith that, while Shankly lives forever, Jurgen will, too.

Bill Shankly vs Jurgen Klopp stats Statistic Bill Shankly Jurgen Klopp Matches 753 490 Wins 393 298 Draws 185 109 Losses 175 83 Win percentage (%) 52.19 60.82 Honours 6 7

Bob Paisley

Liverpool Reign: 1974 - 1983

The biggest beneficiary of Shankly's footing was Bob Paisley (another who has had gates erected in his honour), who took his predecessor's motivating force, blended it with his tactical intricacies, and turned Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. The Paisley generation was so successful, and it reached peaks so high that there is an argument somewhere to suggest that nobody can be compared to him, not even the likes of Manchester United's deified Sir Alex Ferguson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paisley won 20 trophies in a third of the time it took Ferguson to accrue his 38. Meanwhile, in just nine years, he also won three European Cups to Ferguson's two.

While he managed the Reds for the same amount of time as Klopp, the gold that he struck over nine years would make even the shiniest of mine shafts look pale. On average, without including his six Charity Shield triumphs, Paisley won a trophy every 38 games, or 1.5 trophies per season. Adding all trophies into the equation would bump that statistic up to a trophy every 27 games and 2.2 pieces of silverware a season.

In essence, the way Klopp has built the club back up to its glory days draws parallels to the Shankly era, which would, in effect, mean the club is well organised to profit from his building blocks, just as they did with Paisley in the late 70s and early 80s. Of course, this isn't to say it will come into fruition, but Merseyside will be praying that their European royalty days under Paisley return following the shockwaves sent by Klopp's departure.

Paisley made sure that, upon his own exit, Anfield's museum would be able to flourish without any other manager's successes being needed. He won six First Division titles, three European Cups, three League Cups, a UEFA Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup.

Bob Paisley vs Jurgen Klopp stats Statistic Bob Paisley Jurgen Klopp Matches 535 490 Wins 307 298 Draws 132 109 Losses 96 83 Win percentage (%) 57.38 60.82 Honours 14 7

Kenny Dalglish

Liverpool Reign: 1985-1991 & 2011 - 2012

As Liverpool's greatest player-turned-manager, Kenny Dalglish is another who knew the meaning of the Liverpool Way. In a playing sense, the flying Scotsman became one of the club's best players of all time, and when he tried his luck with management, he helped the Reds achieve a league and FA Cup double in his maiden season with the guidance of Paisley watching over him.

His second season in charge would bring no success as a team boasting the likes of club legends such as Ian Rush, Bruce Grobelaar, and Alan Hansen endured just their third trophyless campaign in 15. But by letting bygones be bygones, another four years in Anfield's driving seat throughout his first stint would add another two First Division titles and a second FA Cup high point, before returning 20 years later following the club's better-off-forgotten Roy Hodgson tenure to secure a League Cup triumph and steady the sinking ship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dalglish's playing style was similar to Klopp's, with a neat pass and move system - a stark contrast to the grittier styles of Benitez and Hodgson. But what he couldn't replicate is his German successor's attacking numbers. In the 2011-12 season, the Reds hit the woodwork a record 33 times and missed 5 of 6 penalties.

However, this wasn't the first time Dalglish needed to be the hero in the face of adversity. In the club's darkest hours - during the Heysel Stadium disaster of 1985 and the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 - the Scotsman showed his human side when his extraordinary talents as a player and as a manager suggested he was anything but. Dalglish was admired by Liverpool fans for the personal support he gave to the families of the victims of the Hillsborough disaster. He attended many of the funerals of the victims- at times, attending as many as four a day, and was highly proactive in the 'Justice for the 96' campaigns that followed.

It is this side of Dalglish that can be compared to Klopp, who has always had time for matters off the field. But when you factor in that Dalglish's face is still seen at every single home game, often next to former colleagues John Barnes and Rush, it's hard to say whether there has been a manager as in love with Liverpool as King Kenny.

Kenny Dalglish vs Jurgen Klopp stats Statistic Kenny Dalglish Jurgen Klopp Matches 381 490 Wins 222 298 Draws 95 109 Losses 64 83 Win percentage (%) 74 60.82 Honours 6 7

Gerard Houlier

Liverpool Reign: 1998 - 2004

The late, great Gerard Houllier was credited with modernising Liverpool in times of struggle at the end of the 90s. Similarly, to Klopp, he came in at a period when silverware was a mere pipedream. While the Manchester Uniteds of the world were kicking on and catching up with the domestic and European gold standard the Reds set in the 70s and 80s, the 90s felt like an era where nothing but a dark cloud hung over them.

Hillsborough was still fresh in the memory, and the football being played under Graeme Souness, Ronnie Moran, and Roy Evans did little to bring about light at the end of a jet-black tunnel. But when Houllier joined in 1998 following successful stints at PSG and the French youth teams, the new boss brought with him a fresh set of ideas that would help shift the club culture back toward daylight.

A rebuild from top to bottom - from significant personnel overhauls to the improvement of Melwood's training facilities - Houllier was revered for his around-the-clock work ethic to get Liverpool back on track after a succession of derailments in the previous decade. The Frenchman dubbed his tenure as a "five-year project", but after just three years, he had already achieved the unexpected with a cup treble of the FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Cup in the 2000/01 campaign.

Further to this, a second-place finish in the following season was the best Premier League finish Liverpool had achieved in the post-1992 era until Benitez achieved the same in 2008/09 with Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard firing on all cylinders. But after two seasons on the trot failing to mount a title charge after significant backing, the Houllier days unravelled to an underwhelming epilogue.

Gerard Houllier vs Jurgen Klopp stats Hillsborough disaster Matches 325 490 Wins 165 298 Draws 81 109 Losses 79 83 Win percentage (%) 50.77 60.82 Honours 5 7

All stats via Liverpool FC (Correct as of 17/05/2024).