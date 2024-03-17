Highlights Jurgen Klopp stormed out of post-match interview walkout after losing to Man United ended with a sly dig at the reporter, saying he had 'no nerves' for him.

Liverpool's strong start ended in defeat as Amad Diallo helped United snatch victory in the dying embers of the FA Cup quarter-final.

Klopp's frustration boiled over when questioned about Liverpool's intensity, leading to an abrupt exit.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp walked out of his post-match interview after losing 4-3 to arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals. He appeared to lose bis cool after being asked a 'dumb question’.

It was a contest to forget for the German tactician as, after 120 minutes of breathless football, his side fell at the hands of Erik ten Hag’s side, who had substitute Amad Diallo to thank for coming to their rescue.

Scott McTominay netted first in a brilliant start for the hosts but Liverpool finished stronger with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah seeing them enter the interval with the advantage.

Antony drew proceedings level in the 87th minute before both sides scored in the FA Cup affair tied at 2-2. Diallo, however, was set free by Alejandro Garnacho on the left hand side and the young Ivorian found the back of the net with ease, leaving Caoimhin Kelleher with no chance.

Jurgen Klopp Walks Out of Post-Match Interview

‘Bit of a Dumb Question’

In the wake of the loss, Klopp – evidently upset about his team's inability to get a win at Old Trafford – attended his media duties and found himself irked by a question about Liverpool’s intensity – or lack thereof – in extra-time.

“Bit of a dumb question, of course. We played I don’t know how many games recently and I don’t know how many games United played exactly.”

After answering and then complaining about the reporter’s question about Liverpool’s intensity – or lack thereof – in extra-time, Klopp walked out of the interview. While finishing the interview abruptly, Klopp made a sly dig towards the reporter and suggested that he had ‘no nerves’ for him.

“I'm really disappointed about that question but you have thought, obviously, that it’s good. You are obviously not in great shape and I have no nerves for you.”

Bemused by Klopp’s actions and words, the reporter can be seen looking around in shock, while the panel at Viaplay were equally confused at the former Borussia Dortmund man's reaction to being asked a genuine question about Liverpool's complacency.

Liverpool Turn Attention Back to Premier League and Europa League

Klopp Can Still Win Two More Trophies

In what could be a hammer blow in Klopp’s farewell tour as Liverpool chief, the Merseysiders still have the Europa League and Premier League to win to enjoy a final success-ladened season with their beloved manager at the helm. Having defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final with a heavily rotated side, Klopp looked in with a shout of completing an unprecednted quadruple-winning season, which is also his last at Anfield.

Liverpool - Next Five Fixtures Date - Time Opposition Competition 31/03/24 - 14:00 Brighton (H) Premier League 04/05/24 - 19:30 Sheffield United (H) Premier League 07/05/24 - 15:30 Manchester United (A) Premier League 11/05/24 - 20:00 Atalanta (H) Europa League 14/05/24 - 14:00 Crystal Palace (H) Premier League

Liverpool return to Premier League action next as they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Merseyside in their bid to snare the top spot come the end of the season, while they travel to Old Trafford once more in April to face Manchester United for the last time under Klopp's stewardship. They also face Serie A outfit Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals throughout April, too.