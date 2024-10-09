Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to return to football, signing a long-term contract to become the new global head of soccer at Red Bull. The 57-year-old recently stepped down as the Reds' manager, bringing his eight-year reign at Anfield to an end once the 2023/24 campaign wrapped up.

Over the course of his tenure in Merseyside, Klopp transformed the club into one of the best in the world and solidified his status as one of the greatest Premier League managers of all-time. After so long in the role, though, the German admitted he was tired and announced his decision to leave the club earlier this year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp won 304 of his 489 matches in charge of Liverpool

After several months away from the sport, it seems he might be recharged and ready to go again, as Florian Plettenberg has reported his upcoming arrival at Red Bull.

Klopp Will Start Working for Red Bull in January

He's requested a very specific exit clause

Having agreed a deal to become the global head of soccer at Red Bull, Klopp's time in the role is set to begin on January 1, 2025. It marks his return to football since leaving Liverpool in May and sees him move away from the management gig. With that said, he's reportedly requested an exit option in his contract that would allow him to walk away from the job should he be offered the German national team job.

His new job will see Klopp work closely with every club under the Red Bull label. He'll advise RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, New York Red Bulls and more on a variety of topics. The former Borussia Dortmund man will offer insight on coaching matters, playing philosophy, development, transfers and the appointment of coaches. It's said that Oliver Mintzlaff, the CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments of Red Bull GmbH was desperate to land Klopp for the job and that showed through his comments about the appointment per The Athletic.

"We are very proud of this outstanding and certainly the strongest signing in Red Bull’s soccer history. Jurgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most influential figures in world soccer, with extraordinary skills and charisma. "In his role as head of soccer, he will be a game changer for our involvement in international soccer and its continued development. We are hoping for valuable and decisive impulses in key areas to make the clubs even better, both collectively and individually."

it's a huge coup for the brand who have been making waves in football.

They've seen some success in Europe

Red Bull is a global brand who, aside from creating a popular energy drink, has also moved into the sporting world and has had significant success in Formula One. The company has also tried its hand in football and first bought SV Austria Salzburg in 2005. They've since purchased MLS club Metrostars and renamed the two teams to match their branding, dubbing them RB Salzburg and New York Red Bulls respectively.

Rather than buy a German club, Red Bull outright founded RB Leipzig in 2009 and their rise in football has been meteoric. The team rocketed up the football leagues in Germany and just 15 years after they were created, Leipzig are regularly competing at the top of the Bundesliga. There's no doubt that Red Bull's foray into football has benefitted the clubs they work with. As a whole, the company has signed impressive figures like Erling Haaland and Christopher Nkunku.

There's no telling how much better things will be once Klopp starts his new job working to help them all improve. The former manager himself is very excited about the role and revealed as much in his first official statement.

"After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this. The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not. By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal. "There are many ways that we can do this from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries. Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more."

