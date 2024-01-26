Highlights Jurgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, ending his nine-year tenure at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has shockingly announced that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. The German coach confirmed the news in an interview with the club, bringing an end to his nine-year spell at Anfield.

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and has helped turn them into one of the best sides in Europe. Guiding the Reds to a Champions League and a first Premier League title, he has been key to the club's recent success.

But Klopp believes that the time is right to bring his time in Merseyside to an end this season. He has informed Liverpool's owners of his desire to leave his position at the end of 2023/24, with the club publishing an interview to confirm the news.

"I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it," he said.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

"After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth."

Klopp made decision to leave months ago

Manager informed club's owners in November

Adding to his initial statement, Klopp went on to describe how he arrived at his decision, revealing that he had actually informed the club that he wanted to leave in November 2023. The initial thoughts came about during conversations about the club's near future, at which point the manager began questioning whether he would be there.

"I told the club already in November," Klopp revealed. "I have to explain a little bit that maybe the job I do people see from the outside, I’m on the touchline and in training sessions and stuff like this, but the majority of all the things happen around these kind of things. That means a season starts and you plan pretty much the next season already.

"When we sat there together talking about potential signings, the next summer camp and can we go wherever, the thought came up, ‘I am not sure I am here then anymore’ and I was surprised myself by that. I obviously start thinking about it.

"It didn’t start [then], but of course last season was kind of a super-difficult season and there were moments when at other clubs probably the decision would have been, ‘Come on, thank you very much for everything but probably we should split here, or end it here.’ That didn’t happen here, obviously.

"For me it was super, super, super-important that I can help to bring this team back onto the rails. It was all I was thinking about. When I realised pretty early that happened, it’s a really good team with massive potential and a super age group, super characters and all that, then I could start thinking about myself again and that was the outcome. It is not what I want to [do], it is just what I think is 100 per cent right.”

Klopp's Liverpool legacy

He will go down as one of Liverpool's greatest ever managers

Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015 as Brendan Rodgers' replacement and arrived at a team who were some way behind the chasing pack for European qualification, let alone Premier League glory. What he managed to build at Anfield, however, was unprecedented.

Signing players who would go on to become club legends like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, he guided them back into Champions League and Premier League title contention, helping them win both competitions. On top of that, he added the FIFA Club World, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup to the Reds' trophy cabinet, and made them one of the most feared outfits across the continent.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool career Matches 464 Wins 288 Draws 96 Losses 80 Players used 106 Points-per-game 2.07 Trophies 7 (1x Premier League, 1x Champions League, 1x FA Cup, 1x Carabao Cup, 1x Club World Cup, 1x Super Cup, 1x Community Shield) Stats per Transfermarkt. Correct as of January 26th, 2024

Averaging 2.07 points-per-game in the Premier League, the third-most in the competition's history, there haven't been many managers who have disrupted Manchester City's domestic dominance in recent years as effectively as Klopp. With Liverpool top of the Premier League in 23/24, he could yet add another English league title to his CV before his time at Anfield comes to a close.

Attention at Liverpool will now turn to appointing his successor, with Xabi Alonso one potential option for them. The Bayer Leverkusen manager has been linked with a return to his old club, with Ben Jacobs informing GIVEMESPORT that they are keeping a close eye on their former midfield star.