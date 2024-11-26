Key Takeaways Manchester United have seen several managers fail to reach Sir Alex Ferguson's high standards.

The likes of Jose Mourinho, Erik ten Hag and David Moyes all failed to keep United at the top.

Ferguson apporached Jurgen Klopp for the top job at Old Trafford who would later take one of their rivals back to the top.

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from management, there has been a sharp and irremissible decline in fortune at Manchester United. The Red Devils went from the most dominant force in English football to a side struggling to compete for places in the Europa League, let alone the Champions League.

Ruben Amorim's arrival meant that, including interim bosses, 10 men have taken the hotseat since Ferguson bowed out, and thus far, none have come remotely close to recapturing the magic that the Scotsman brought to the Theatre of Dreams. United have gone over a decade without winning a Premier League title and have managed to win just two FA Cups in that same time period.

The downward trend started when David Moyes came to power, having been handpicked by his fellow countryman to replace him. Ultimately, the job was too big for the former Everton boss, and he was gone within a season. However, another man was also in line for the role at the same time as Moyes but chose to turn it down. Had he accepted, things could have looked very different for United, as the man in question would go on to completely turn things around at one of their biggest rivals instead. That man, of course, being Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp Reveals Why He Turned Down United

The German was still at Borussia Dortmund when he spoke with Ferguson

Despite supposedly being completely different in personality than the man he would be approached to replace, the German revealed after joining Liverpool that Sir Alex had reached out to him about being the man to replace him at Old Trafford towards the end of the 2012/2013 season. However, despite being flattered by the offer, Klopp explained that he wasn't ready to leave his position at Borussia Dortmund. As per Sky Sports, the future Premier League winner stated:

"We spoke not a lot but, for me, it was a lot. It was a big honour, the whole talk, to be honest. But I could not leave Dortmund. You are in April and you are in the middle of the planning for next season. You have this player and this player who are coming but then you are not there anymore? That doesn't work. Not in my life. "I didn't hear about a real offer [from United] but, if there was, I could not have done it. I first had to finish the job with Dortmund and then think about other things. It's a big honour to talk to Sir Alex. For a manager it's nearly the best thing you can do, to sit there and listen. Maybe he is the greatest ever - the John Lennon of football. From my side there is a big amount of respect."

Instead of making the move to England immediately, Klopp opted to spend two more years at the Westfalenstadion before departing in 2015. Shortly after, he would agree to become Brendan Rodgers' replacement at Anfield. The rest, as they say, is history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp won 56.7% of his 319 games in charge at Borussia Dortmund.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Career

The 57-year-old helped Liverpool return to the top

Appointed in October 2015, Klopp inherited a struggling side and infused it with his ‘heavy metal football’ philosophy - high-intensity pressing, direct attacking, and relentless energy.

Under his guidance, Liverpool became serial contenders for the game’s biggest honors. Klopp’s first full season secured a Champions League return after years of inconsistency. His 2018 recruitment of key players like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker bolstered a team already boasting talents such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and the emerging Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In 2019, a year after finishing as runners-up in heartbreaking fashion, Klopp's side won the Champions League, defeating Tottenham in the final. The Reds also reached 97 points in the Premier League, narrowly missing out on the title. The following season, Liverpool dominated the league, claiming their first English top-flight title in 30 years with a record-early coronation.

Related ‘I Left Liverpool Because of Klopp’s Comments - I Told Him He’d Never See Me Again’ Jurgen Klopp has been known to fall out with his players in the past - and one man even decided to end his Liverpool career after one conversation.

Klopp’s charisma and connection with the fans earned him cult status, and his man-management improved players like Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson into world-class operators. Though Liverpool faced injury crises in subsequent seasons, the German adapted, leading them back to success with domestic cup doubles in 2021–22.

In a shocking turn of events in 2024, the German announced he would be stepping away from his duties after revealing he had become burnt out after almost a decade in English football. He would finish his final season in charge having lifted the Carabao Cup and taking his side back to Europe's elite competition, ending his time at the club as one of the greatest managers in their rich history.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 25/11/2024