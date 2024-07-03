Highlights Jurgen Klopp is known to be open to possibly coaching the USA men's national team after leaving Liverpool.

Current USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter may lose his job after a poor Copa America performance.

Coaching the USMNT would give Klopp a chance to coach a hosting country at the 2026 World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp bid an emotional farewell to Liverpool this summer after nine wonderful seasons at Anfield. The German coach spoke about his fatigue when announcing his departure but it appears a return to football is something that has already been considered.

According to reports, the 57-year-old would be open to taking on the German national job, which isn't entirely surprising. However, the one other international team he'd consider may come as a shock to football fans.

Indeed, Klopp would apparently be open to coaching the USA men's national team in the future. What's more, current boss Gregg Berhalter could soon be out of a job after his nation crashed out of Copa America at the group stages.

Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the Premier League Games 334 Wins 209 Draws 78 Losses 47 Goals For 714 Goals Against 333 Titles 1

Klopp Open to USMNT Job

Gregg Berhalter could soon be sacked

With the USMNT head coach role potential soon to be vacant, it's interesting to learn Klopp's stance on becoming a future manager. Indeed, in a Q&A for The Athletic, reporter Simon Hughes noted that this could one day be a role for the German. He explained:

"The only national job he'd take would be Germany. Or maybe, USA."

After USA's poor performances at Copa America 2024, in which they finished third in Group C – winning just once and losing twice – coach Berhalter has come under plenty of scrutiny. Notably, US Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker expressed his dissatisfaction with the result.

In a statement, he said: "Our tournament performance fell short of our expectations. We must do better." Before adding: "We will be conducting a comprehensive review of our performance in Copa America and how best to improve the team and results as we look towards the 2026 World Cup."

If Berhalter is sacked, Klopp would surely be the most exciting name in world football the USMNT would have a hope of landing. Indeed, the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are all on the market as unemployed coaches too, but would not realistically take the job.

Opportunity to Coach Host Nation at 2026 World Cup

Klopp won't coach another Premier League team

Of course, it would still be a surprise if Klopp was to take on the national team job in the USA but if he does want to return to football soon, this could be the perfect moment. It may be a little sooner than expected but due to the nature of intentional football – especially with the side now out of Copa America – he wouldn't exactly have to get back on the training ground immediately.

This would afford him the time to get his much-desired rest in, to be rejuvenated before the USMNT begin preparing for the 2026 World Cup – which they will qualify automatically for as a host nation. The job may be also appealing as it would afford the 57-year-old the opportunity to coach a hosting country at a major international tournament.

The German has been vague about when, if ever, he could return to the game, telling the press: "You only have to look outside which clubs are obviously available and stuff like this. There will be opportunities, but I don't sit here and think, 'Maybe in a year's time I take that'." But instead, will return when he feels the "spark" again.

That said, he has promised Liverpool fans he won't coach a rival Premier League team. This is another reason as to why coaching the USMNT could appeal to him, as they are so far removed from any team he has managed in the past, he would not risk upsetting any former supporters.

