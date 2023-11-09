Highlights Failed summer signing Mason Mount is struggling at Manchester United and some believe he would have been better off at Liverpool.

Liverpool spent heavily on midfield signings and have been successful so far, making Mount's potential signing less significant.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests that Jurgen Klopp would have found a role for Mount in his Liverpool side and believes he could have had a similar impact to Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would've 'found a role' for failed summer signing Mason Mount, believes journalist Dean Jones, following the midfielder's poor start to life at Manchester United.

Mount was one of various midfield targets on Liverpool's summer shortlist, but the English midfielder decided on a switch to Old Trafford instead. However, having struggled for form since his big-money transfer, there are already claims that Mount made the wrong move and should've decided on a switch to Liverpool instead.

With the European Championships just around the corner and Mount's England spot under severe jeopardy, some are suggesting the Portsmouth-born star would've been a functional option for Klopp and Co. at Liverpool.

Problem's Mount-ing for Mason at Man United

In what was one of the more eye-catching transfers of the summer 2023 window, Chelsea academy graduate Mount left behind his boyhood club to sign for Premier League rivals Man United. The move cost the Red Devils a whopping £55 million, but ever since arriving at Old Trafford, things haven't gone to plan for the attacking midfielder.

Missing a chunk of opening months through injury, Mount has since recovered and forced his way back into the United team, but his performances at times have been left wanting. During October's defeat to Manchester City, Mount touched the ball just 15 times, while his overall WhoScored rating comes in at a worrying 6.29 so far.

A dodged bullet for Liverpool, or would Mount have been better off at Anfield instead?

Liverpool could've benefitted from Mount signing

While Mount was said to be on the Reds' summer radar, it's safe to say they haven't exactly missed a player of Mount's profile this season, such has been the impact made by their own new signings.

Close to £150 million was spent on a midfield rebuild in the summer for Liverpool, with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch all brought into Klopp's squad. And in the first few months of the campaign, it looks as if those moves have been worthwhile, with Liverpool having rocketed up the Premier League table.

The Merseyside outfit won all but four of their opening 11 Premier League matches, with their only defeat in that time coming against Tottenham Hotspur, where Liverpool were forced to controversially play with nine men for most of the match. But despite this, there is still a feeling that Mount would've been of use to Klopp and Co. had he signed for Liverpool.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich £34.2m All fees via Sky Sports

When quizzed on the former Chelsea star's performances so far this season, journalist Jones raised doubts as to whether Mount made the right decision to prioritise Champions League football and sign for United. Hinting he should've taken a step back and looked at the situation, Jones believes Klopp would've found a role for Mount in his Liverpool side:

“I'm sure Liverpool don't dedicate a huge amount don't have time to the fact that they didn't get Mount, but if you were to ask them how they feel about that situation now and I still feel like Klopp would believe he’d be getting more out of him than Man United are getting out of Mount. “I think that he would have found a role for him within his team that is better suited towards him and he would have found a way of making sure that Mount was more beneficial to Liverpool’s set up than he has been to United’s set up. “If you look at Szoboszlai and what he's been able to do in such a short amount of time, I think that Mount would have been expected by Klopp to have a similar impact as that.”

Read More: Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai now subject of major '£100m' claim

Liverpool set up for title challenge

Ultimately though, it is Mount who will probably harbour more regrets from not signing for Liverpool, than the other way round, as the six-time European champions look back to their imperious best. After a disappointing campaign last time around, which saw Liverpool finish in fifth position, the 19-time English champions have clicked back into gear and look as if they could be mounting a serious title challenge.

Those credentials will be tested immediately after the international break, as Liverpool make the short journey up the M62 motorway to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. It's just under 10 years since the Reds last beat City away from home, with their November 25th meeting shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the season so far.

Following that, Liverpool face a favourable start to December, with matches against Fulham, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace all coming before another mammoth clash towards the end of the month, this time against bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield.