With the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for a fee of £35 million there have been early shouts for the deal being the bargain of the summer.

With such inflated transfer fees being thrown around in the modern game, it is easy to see the argument. A World Cup winner for half the price he was reported to be available for merely weeks ago, is brilliant business.

It is not the first time that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have been credited with their work in the transfer market either.

Here, we rank every bargain that Klopp has signed during his time on Merseyside...

10. Alexis Mac Allister (Fee: £35 million)

As stated above, this deal is fresh in the mind of supporters and is being speculated as a bargain.

The reality is that Mac Allister will not kick a ball competitively until August which means he can't really be compared fairly to the rest of the players on the list.

Ten Premier League goals for Brighton was a great return for a midfielder and represents an exciting buy from a Liverpool fans' perspective.

9. Cody Gakpo (Fee: £37 million)

The Dutchman had a brilliant World Cup campaign and kicked off the season brilliantly with PSV as he netted 12 goals for club and country before making the move to England.

Since his arrival, he has made a seamless switch from a winger to the natural heir to the throne that has recently been vacated by Roberto Firmino.

His intelligence and work rate have combined to make him the perfect player for Klopp to build his attack around as the 24-year-old has been keeping big-money signing, Darwin Núñez, out of the starting eleven.

8. Luis Diaz (Fee: £37 million)

Arriving from Porto in the January 2022 transfer window, the Colombian international hit the ground running with his blistering pace and brilliant skills.

Taking the left-wing role that had been occupied by Sadio Mane for many years was never going to be an easy transition, but Diaz took to the challenge like a duck to water.

Injury disrupted his 2022/23 season, but fans are excited to see a fully fit Diaz causing havoc for Premier League full-backs next year.

7. Ibrahima Konaté (Fee: £35 million)

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 16: Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool FC in action during the UEFA Champions League Round Of Sixteen Leg One match between FC Internazionale and Liverpool FC at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on February 16, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

A big presence on the field, matched with an even bigger personality off it.

In a world where Harry Maguire is costing £80 million, it is hard to argue that Konaté isn't a steal at less than half that fee.

He has become the first choice partner for Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's back line and looks set to be the main man in the future.

His pace and power comines with the ability to play out from the back calmly to create a monster of a centre-back.

6. Georginio Wijnaldum (Fee: £25 million)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield on May 07, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

One of the first signings of the Klopp era at Anfield was the energetic midfielder from Newcastle.

At the time, in 2016, eyebrows were raised at a relegated player being brought in for upwards of £20 million, but time proved it was a great move.

There are players that go unnoticed in every winning team and Wijnaldum is no different. He was never the player scoring all the goals or providing lots of assists, but he did his job effectively.

Always being available and willing to do the dirty work on behalf of his teammates meant Wijnaldum repaid his transfer fee in no time.

5. Joel Matip (Fee: Free)

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Final - Chelsea v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 27, 2022 Liverpool's Joel Matip celebrates with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup REUTERS/David Klein

There is a debate within the Liverpool supporters about whether Joel Matip or James Milner are the best free transfers in the recent history of the club.

Injury issues have held him back at times but whenever available, he would slot back in without missing a beat.

His time at Anfield may be coming to a close in the next 12 months or so but he has won everything possible in his time and will go down as a brilliant signing for Klopp.

4. Andrew Robertson (Fee: £8 million)

Like Wijnaldum, he came in from a recently relegated side and was seen through skeptical eyes by fans of the club.

Having not featured much at all during his first six months, when he got hold on the left-back spot, he never looked back.

He provides energy and passion to the side along with his understated technical ability.

Breaking the Premier League assist record for a defender (overtaking Leighton Baines) Robertson has been a revelation in red.

Left-back went from being a problem position for Liverpool to being in very safe hands.

3. Alisson Becker (Fee: £67 million)

Before anyone says it, we know £67 million is a lot of money. A short-lived transfer record for a goalkeeper, in fact.

Shortly after the calamitous performance of Loris Karius in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, Klopp pulled the trigger and gave the go ahead to spend big to get his number one.

Along with Van Dijk, the Brazilian goalkeeper solidified the Liverpool defence and put an end to the suffering of Liverpool fans with Karius and Simon Mignolet in goal.

2. Sadio Mane (Fee: £34 million)

One of many signings that made the move from Southampton, Mane was the first to start pushing the ship in the right direction.

He came in as a youthful and ambitious player and left as a club legend and a true African great of the game.

Scoring 120 goals, winning the league and Champions League, means he will never be forgotten by the fans.

The fee Liverpool paid for him also looks like sensational business in comparison to some of the fees for wingers in world football.

1. Mohamed Salah (Fee: £34 million)

It was never in doubt that the Egyptian would top this list. A lot of the success the club has come across in the past few years is down to the magic of Salah.

He has been breaking records ever since he joined and has now become Liverpool's top scorer in Premier League history.

Klopp would be the first to tell you how important he is to the way his team plays. His pace, composure, passing range and finishing have made him one of the most deadly players in the world today.