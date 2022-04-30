Highlights Jurgen Klopp's incredible reign at Liverpool will come to an end at the end of the season.

The German transformed the club and did so largely due to his incredible work in the transfer market.

GIVEMESPORT are taking a look at every single signing he made during his time at Anfield and ranking them from worst to best.

After eight glorious years, Jurgen Klopp's time with Liverpool is coming to an end as the coach recently announced his plans to leave the team at the end of the season. During his time at Anfield, the German has become one of the Reds' greatest-ever coaches and will certainly go down as one of the best managers in the history of the Premier League. He transformed Liverpool from a struggling team floundering in the top half of the table, to one of the most dominant forces in football.

Part of the reason Klopp managed to take Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League glory has been their excellent recruitment. Signings are shrewd and carefully identified, with players recruited with the idea of coaching them into becoming a key cog in Klopp's system.

Related Jurgen Klopp's greatest XI of players he's managed Jordan Henderson, Marco Reus, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino all miss out on Jurgen Klopp's greatest team of players he's managed.

It's very easy to get wrong. Like, really easy. Just ask Manchester United. The Reds are generally spot on with their approach in the transfer market, making their business look rather seamless - most of the time.

Of course, nobody ever has a 100% success rate and Liverpool have been no exception with Klopp. We at GIVEMESPORT are here to provide that healthy reminder, as we rank each of Klopp's signings at Liverpool from worst to best.

Every Jurgen Klopp Signing Player Year Fee 1. Mohamed Salah 2017 £36.5m 2. Virgil van Dijk 2018 £75m 3. Alisson Becker 2018 £66.8m 4. Sadio Mane 2016 £34m 5. Andy Roberton 2017 £8m 6. Fabinho 2018 £39m 7. Diogo Jota 2020 £41m 8. Luis Diaz 2022 £37.5m 9. Joel Matip 2016 Free 10. Georginio Wijnaldum 2016 £23m 11. Darwin Nunez 2022 £85m 12. Dominik Szoboszlai 2023 £60m 13. Cody Gakpo 2023 £37m 14. Thiago Alcantara 2020 £27.7m 15. Alexis Mac Allister 2023 £35m 16. Ibrahima Konate 2021 £36m 17. Harvey Elliot 2019 £1.5m 18. Naby Keita 2018 £48m 19. Kostas Tsimikas 2020 £11.75m 20. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 2017 £35m 21. Xherdan Shaqiri 2018 £13.5m 22. Takumi Minamino 2020 £7.25m 23. Wataru Endo 2023 £16m 24. Ryan Gravenberch 2023 £34.2m 25. Stefan Bajcetic 2021 £224,000 26. Ragnar Klavan 2016 £4.2m 27. Adrian 2019 Free 28. Fabio Carvalho 2022 £7.7m 29. Ben Doak 2022 £600,000 30. Ozan Kabak 2021 Loan 31. Kaide Gordon 2021 £3.4m 32. Calvin Ramsay 2022 £6.5m 33. Sepp van den Berg 2019 £4.4m 34. Marcelo Pitaluga 2020 £1.8m 35. Marko Grujic 2016 £5.1m 36. Steven Caulker 2016 Loan 37. Ben Davies 2021 £1.6m 38. Dominic Solanke 2017 Free 39. Calum Scanlon 2020 £550,000 40. Fabian Mrozek 2020 £250,000 41. Kamil Grabara 2016 £250,000 42. Andy Lonergan 2019 Free 43. Alex Manninger 2016 Free 44. Loris Karius 2016 £4.7m 45. Arthur Melo 2022 Loan

45 Arthur Melo

Cost - Loan

The less said about this man, the better. Brought in on loan in 2022, Arthur Melo was expected to provide cover for Liverpool's midfield, but it quickly became apparent that Klopp wasn't impressed with the star. He played just one game in all competitions for the Reds throughout the campaign.

It's a testament to how little Klopp trusted him, that he was never considered an option when the club's midfield was struggling as much as it was throughout the campaign. It was a massive disappointment and this year, he's gone out on loan to Fiorentina instead and he's actually getting game time over there.

44 Loris Karius

Cost - £4.7m

A major misjudgement. Loris Karius headed to Merseyside in the summer of 2016, with the intention of taking the number one spot off Simon Mignolet. He did that, albeit while looking rather shaky in the Premier League, and never really stepped up to the plate consistently. Then that 2018 Champions League final happened.

He never had a chance after that and after a couple of loan spells away, he was let go in 2022. He has since joined Newcastle United on a free transfer, but his fortunes haven't improved much. Despite Nick Pope's recent injury, he's still not getting any opportunities at St. James' Park.

43 Alex Manninger

Cost - Free

Another German goalkeeper, Alex Manninger headed to Liverpool in the same summer as Karius, merely to maintain fitness, but ended up signing a one-year deal with the club. You weren't to know that because he never played and then retired at the end of it.

If the Reds had spent any form of money on the keeper, this would have been an even worse deal, but at least he cost them nothing, and he was there in case he was needed. It just turns out he wasn't at any point during his sole year in Merseyside. Klopp was having a nightmare with his goalkeepers early on.

42 Andy Lonergan

Cost - Free

Lonergan, leader, legend. The veteran goalkeeper joined Liverpool on a 2019 pre-season tour to make up the numbers and ended up signing a year's contract to provide cover. He left after they won the Premier League. He never played a single game, though, so he missed out on a medal.

He spent the last couple of years at Liverpool's chief rivals, Everton, though, so the club's fans are probably happy that he didn't get to take a medal home with him. Still, he got a front-row seat to the magic that Klopp and his side were cooking up during that 2020 season, so he's still winning.

41 Kamil Grabara

Cost - £250,000

One of Klopp's first bits of business, he signed Kamil Grabara for £250,000, clearly impressed with what he'd seen from the young Polish goalkeeper at the time. It was a surprising move at the time, considering the shotstopper had played just twice for his club, Ruch Chorzow II.

In hindsight, the doubters were pretty much right too as the keeper never really amounted to anything at Anfield. He spent the majority of his time at the club out on loan to the likes of Huddersfield Town and eventually left on a permanent basis when he joined FC Copenhagen in 2021. He's since featured regularly for the Danish club, proving there was a quality goalkeeper in there.

40 Fabian Mrozek

Cost - £250,000

Another goalkeeper, Fabian Mrozek joined Liverpool as a youth player in 2020 when they paid £250,000 to acquire his services from the FC Wroclaw Academy. The Polish youngster hasn't really had a sniff of the first team yet, featuring on the bench for one Europa League game is as close as he's got.

There's no telling where or how his future will pan out, but the deal wasn't too expensive, so it won't be a total disaster if he fails to cut the mustard at Anfield. Still, getting to develop under Alisson will always come in handy for a young goalkeeper.

39 Calum Scanlon

Cost - £550,000

The youngest player to be signed by Klopp during his reign at Liverpool, Calum Scanlon was still just 15 years old and a member of Birmingham City's youth academy when the Reds spent £550,000 on his back in 2020. They were clearly very impressed with his potential and wasted no time waiting for the star to sign his first professional deal.

He's now 18 and has played three times for Liverpool since the move, including a couple of appearances in the Europa League earlier this season. Scanlon is still very highly-rated at Anfield, but it's almost impossible to predict just how a young footballer's career will play out, so it's difficult to judge this transfer yet.

38 Dominic Solanke

Cost - Free

Snapping him up upon the expiration of his Chelsea contract in 2017, Dominic Solanke looked like a potentially really clever piece of business for Liverpool. He couldn't find a run of games or goals, though, and was rather forgotten about in his 18-month spell.

Somehow, they sold him to Bournemouth for a reported £19 million in January 2019. For a while, that looked like a major mistake from the Cherries, but recently, he's really come into his own and his form in front of goal has helped them establish themselves as a solid Premier League team.

37 Ben Davies

Cost - £1.6m

Ben Davies was signed from Preston in the final hours of the 2021 January transfer window in a bid to fix Liverpool's injury crisis at centre back. It was viewed as a wild decision at the time and that was only exemplified in the months that followed. He never actually made his debut, and instead spent the next year on loan at Sheffield United.

He then joined Rangers in 2022, where he remains to this day. Just a very peculiar bit of business that didn't really benefit anyone involved, but at least he didn't cost Liverpool too much money.

36 Steven Caulker

Cost - Loan

Another insane bit of January business, Caulker's loan at Southampton was cancelled in January 2016 so that he could spend the second half of the season with Liverpool. Mental, but dream stuff.

What's even more mental is the fact that Klopp used him as an auxiliary, super-sub target man on more than one occasion in his short stay. It's safe to say he wasn't long for life at Anfield, though, and once the season wrapped up, he was sent back to his parent club. Just a bizarre series of events really, but at least he was on loan, and they didn't have to pay for him.

35 Marko Grujic

Cost - £5.1m

Despite personally being called by Klopp in a bid to convince him to come to Liverpool and snub all other interested parties, it never worked out for the once hyped-up Marko Grujic upon leaving Red Star Belgrade.

He signed in 2016, but couldn't make it stick in the first team and, after being loaned out to Cardiff in 2018, never got back into the side. He left permanently in 2021. Still, he has the distinction of being the very first player Klopp signed at Liverpool which counts for something, right? Thankfully, the German coach's recruitment got better from there.

34 Marcelo Pitaluga

Cost - £1.8m

Klopp has always had his eye on the future during his time with Liverpool and that was no different when he signed young Brazilian goalkeeper, Marcelo Pitaluga, for £1.8m in 2020. The prospect had come through Fluminese's youth academy and hadn't even featured for the club's first team before Liverpool came in for him.

Clearly impressed with what they saw, they decided to act early, but he hasn't played a single game for the senior team since joining almost four years ago. Instead, he spent a season out on loan at Macclesfield and is currently on loan at St Patrick's Athletic in Ireland.

33 Sepp van den Berg

Cost - £4.4m

Sepp van den Berg joined Liverpool in 2019 from PEC Zwolle for £4.4m and he was initially looked at as someone that the club had big hopes for going forward. He'd broken through at his former club that year and had already shown plenty of signs of promise. That was nearly five years ago now and he's played just four times since.

He's instead spent time out on loan at Preston North End, Schalke 04 and Mainz 05 where he's currently plying his trade in the Bundesliga. He's still technically a Liverpool player, though, so there's still a chance for him at Anfield.

32 Calvin Ramsay

Cost - £6.5m

A fairly significant fee was paid for Calvin Ramsay when Liverpool signed him from Aberdeen in 2022. The club don't usually throw much money around when it comes to recruiting young talent, but they clearly see something in the star and were willing to part with £6.5m for his services.

With that being said, the right-back has found minutes in the first-team hard to come back and has played just twice for Liverpool since his move. This season, though, he ventured out on loan to Preston North End in the Championship where he'll hopefully use the opportunity to develop.

31 Kaide Gordon

Cost - £3.4m

Truthfully, it's far too early to cast any real judgement over Gordon's exploits at Liverpool. The Reds snapped him up from Derby in 2021, and the 19-year-old has since been carefully managed between the youth ranks and first-team. His ceiling looks to be incredibly high, but time will tell if he can get near it.

He's played just six times for the senior team in all competitions so far, but more opportunities will naturally come in the future and it's just a matter of whether he makes the most of them or not. Regardless, £3.4m isn't too big a gamble if he doesn't quite live up to the hype that surrounds him.

30 Ozan Kabak

Cost - Loan

Signing at the death just like Davies in that 2021 January window, Ozan Kabak did actually take to the pitch for Liverpool. Loaned in from Schalke with an option to buy, the 19-year-old had a tough job on his hands to jump straight into a broken defence and help patch it up.

He didn't have the best of times and Liverpool opted against activating his buy option when his time with the club came to an end. Still, they didn't actually spend anything on him, so it's hard to judge this deal too harshly. He was thrown into the deep end and just didn't quite stay afloat.

29 Ben Doak

Cost - £600,000

After coming through the academy at Celtic, Liverpool snapped up a 16-year-old Ben Doak in 2022 for £600,000. They had an eye firmly on the future with this deal, but the right winger has still had a couple of run outs in the first team as he continues to progress as a footballer.

This season's Europa League campaign has proven to be especially fruitful for him and he's played five times throughout all competitions so far this year. The sky is seemingly the limit for the youngster's potential and if he keeps progressing at the pace he is right now, that £600,000 will go down as an insane bargain.

28 Fabio Carvalho

Cost - £7.7m

It's hard to blame Liverpool for signing Fabio Carvalho from Fulham when they did. He was coming off the back of a very impressive campaign for the Cottagers in the Championship and at just £7.7m, he was available for a pretty big steal. Unfortunately, he hasn't had much of a chance to prove himself at Anfield.

First-team opportunities have come few and far between for the attacking midfielder and a loan spell at RB Leipzig failed to really turn things around for him. He's since gone on loan to Hull City in the Championship, so hopefully this spell will help his development and he'll return to Anfield in the summer ready to make an impact.

27 Adrian

Cost - Free

Snapping up the Spaniard on a free transfer from West Ham felt like shrewd business in 2019. And it was at first. Adrian proved a solid enough backup to Alisson upon signing, but that form quickly curtailed and mistakes became glaring when having to rely on him too often.

He's since dropped further down the pecking order. He's still at the club, though, five years later. That says something at least, we guess. Still, he's played just 14 league games across his five-year Liverpool tenure, which is a pretty damning indictment of how Klopp rate shim in comparison to some of the other goalkeepers in the team.

26 Ragnar Klavan

Cost - £4.2m

The old guard. Signed in Klopp's first summer as manager in 2016, Klavan was a regular fixture in the earlier years of the coach's Anfield revolution, which says more about the state of Liverpool at the time than it does about him, unfortunately.

A fine player, but nothing more. He was never going to be the level of talent that took them to the next level, but he did a solid job helping lay the foundations for what Klopp would eventually build at Liverpool. After a couple of years, he left and joined Cagliari in Italy for £2m, so it wasn't too big of a financial loss if truth be told.