Highlights Jurgen Klopp's transfers have been a key factor in Liverpool's success, with the club spending around £850m on 45 players during his tenure.

Klopp has signed some fine players, with Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Andrew Robertson among the top 10 best-value transfers for their impact on the team.

Alisson Becker's fee might seem high, but he has been crucial in solidifying Liverpool's defence and is considered one of the world's best goalkeepers.

Transfers are key for every single professional club, no matter how big or small. If you want to achieve great things, you need to build a great squad with clever purchases and well-timed sales. This certainly has been the case for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

In his time with the Reds, the German has signed 45 players in total, costing the club around £850m in transfer fees. That might seem like a lot but seeing as he's won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup in that period, it's hard to argue with the results.

In terms of what he's achieved in the English top-flight, that works out at roughly £1.2m spent for every point gained. To put this in perspective, Pep Guardiola has spent £1.9m per point at Manchester City and Mikel Arteta has £2m per point with Arsenal.

With that being the case, it's apparent that Klopp has signed some bargains over the years. Seeing as he will leave the Reds at the end of the 2023/24 season, he's probably made his last transfer as Liverpool boss. And so, using fees and data as reported by Transfermarkt, as well as stats from WhoScored, GIVEMESPORT has decided to rank the 10 best bargain transfers Klopp has made during his time on Merseyside.

Factors taken into account

Transfer cost

Games played

Trophies won

Impact on the team

Recent stats (for current players)

Liverpool’s 10 biggest bargains under Jurgen Klopp Player Transfer Fee Games Cost per game Goals Major honours Mohamed Salah £35.8m 332 £0.10m 204 5 Sadio Mane £35.2m 269 £0.13m 120 5 Andrew Robertson £7.6m 279 £0.03m 9 5 Joel Matip Free 201 £0m 11 4 Alisson Becker £53.4m 253 £0.21m 1 5 Georginio Wijnaldum £23.5m 237 £0.09m 22 3 Ibrahima Konate £34.1m 78 £0.44m 3 2 Luis Diaz £40.1m 76 £0.52m 18 2 Cody Gakpo £35.8m 56 £0.63m 16 0 Alexis Mac Allister £35.8m 23 £1.55m 1 0 Via Transfermarkt (as of 29/01/24)

10 Alexis Mac Allister

Fee: £35.8m

Liverpool did remarkably well to land Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for around £35m off the back of a Premier League season where he bagged ten goals and also won a World Cup in the middle of it. He's started his Reds career promisingly too.

Indeed, he settled right into Klopp's team, instantly becoming a first-name-on-the-team-sheet sort of player. What's more, he's had to adapt to playing a slightly deeper role but has done so with aplomb. He makes more tackles per game (2.6), than any of his teammates with over 100 league minutes and has the joint most interceptions (1.3) with Virgil van Dijk, via WhoScored.

9 Cody Gakpo

Fee: £35.8m

After starting the season with 12 goals for club and country (including three at the World Cup), the Dutchman left PSV and made the move to England in January 2023. Since his arrival, he has made a seamless switch from a winger to become the natural heir to the throne vacated by Roberto Firmino in the summer of 2023.

With 16 goals and seven assists in 56 games since joining the Reds, Cody Gakpo would rank higher on this list if he was a little more prolific in the final third. However, his intelligence and work rate should not be overlooked – especially as Klopp's even asked him to play a midfield role at times.

8 Luis Diaz

Fee: £40.1m

Arriving from Porto in the January 2022 transfer window, the Colombian international hit the ground running with his blistering pace and brilliant skills. He scored eight goals and provided four assists in all competitions in his first half-season as Liverpool won the FA and League Cup.

Taking the left-wing role that had been occupied by Sadio Mane for many years was never going to be an easy transition, but Luis Diaz took to the challenge like a duck to water. While injury disrupted his 2022/23 season, he continues to be a consistent menace on the flanks, completing more dribbles per game (1.1) in the league than any of his teammates.

7 Ibrahima Konate

Fee: £34.1m

A big presence on the field, matched with an even bigger personality off it. In a world where Harry Maguire cost Manchester United £80m, it is hard to argue that Ibrahima Konate isn't a steal at less than half that fee.

He has become the first-choice partner for Van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's backline (fitness-providing) and looks set to be the main man in the future. Of Liverpool's centre-back options, he makes more tackles per game (2) than any other player. He also started both FA Cup and League Cup finals, which Liverpool won on penalties without conceding.

6 Georginio Wijnaldum

Fee: £23.5m

Georginio Wijnaldum was one of the first ten signings of the Klopp era. The energetic midfielder arrived at Anfield from Newcastle, and while it seemed like a big sum to pay for a recently relegated player, time has proved it to be a great move.

There are players who go unnoticed in every winning team and Wijnaldum certainly falls into that category of the underrated star. Always being available and willing to do the dirty work on behalf of his teammates, the Dutchman helped Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League and the Club World Cup, memorably scoring twice in the space of two minutes as the Reds came back from 4-0 down to beat Barcelona in that famous European semi-final.

5 Alisson Becker

Fee: £53.4m

Before anyone says it, this is obviously a lot of money. The second-most ever spent on a goalkeeper , in fact. But seeing as Kepa Arrizabalaga holds that record, the fee spent on Alisson looks to be perfectly reasonable.

Shortly after the calamitous performance of Loris Karius in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, Klopp pulled the trigger and gave the go-ahead to spend big to get his number one. Along with Van Dijk, the Brazilian goalkeeper immediately solidified the Liverpool defence and put an end to the suffering felt by Liverpool fans with Karius and Simon Mignolet in goal. He won the Yashin Trophy award in 2019, cementing his status as one of the World's best.

4 Joel Matip

Fee: Free

There is a debate within the Liverpool supporters about whether Joel Matip or James Milner (who arrived before Klopp) are the best free transfers in the recent history of the club. Injury issues have held him back at times but whenever available, he has proven to be a fantastic defender.

Matip followed Klopp over from Germany, arriving for free from Schalke 04 as the first signing of the manager's first summer transfer window at Anfield. All the success had in this fantastic era has been achieved with Matip as part of the squad. He started eight games on the Champions League-winning run of 2018/19, including the final, both semi-finals and the away quarter-final – not bad considering he didn't cost a penny.

3 Andrew Robertson

Fee: £7.6m

Like Wijnaldum, Andy Robertson also came in from a recently relegated side and so his move was met with scepticism from fans. Having not featured much at all during his first six months, it took a while to convince – but once he got hold of the left-back spot, he never looked back.

He provides energy and passion to the side along with his understated technical ability. Breaking the Premier League assist record for a defender (overtaking Leighton Baines) – before then being overtaken by Trent Alexander Arnold – Robertson has been a revelation in red. Unlike Matip (who missed the tournament through injury), he also has a Club World Cup trophy in his collection.

2 Sadio Mane

Fee: £35.2m

One of many signings that made the move to Anfield from Southampton –although Klopp has only signed two of those – Sadio Mane was the first to start pushing the ship in the right direction. He arrived in Klopp's first summer window as a youthful and ambitious player and left as a club legend and a true African great of the game.

Scoring 120 goals, and playing vital roles in the club's Premier League and Champions League successes, he will never be forgotten by the fans. The fee Liverpool paid for him also looks like sensational business in comparison to some of the fees for certain other wingers in world football.

1 Mohamed Salah

Fee: £35.8m

It was never in doubt that the Egyptian would top this list. Although he didn't necessarily come for cheap, that £35.8m fee for Mohamed Salah looks to be an absolute steal in hindsight – especially when you consider that's about how much they paid for Andy Carroll back in the day.

A lot of the success the club has come across in the past few years is down to the magic of Salah. He has been breaking records ever since he joined and has now become Liverpool's top scorer in Premier League history. Klopp would be the first to tell you how important he is to the way his team plays. His pace, composure, passing range and finishing have made him one of the most deadly players in the world today.