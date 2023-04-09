Liverpool battled to a draw in their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds fell behind inside the opening 10 minutes at Anfield after Gabriel Martinelli found the net.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side when Gabriel Jesus doubled the Gunners' lead 20 minutes later.

Liverpool fought back and halved the deficit just before half-time courtesy of Mohamed Salah's goal.

Jurgen Klopp's side pushed and pushed for an equaliser and they finally got the goal they craved in the 87th minute.

Trent Alexander-Arnold produced some brilliant work down the right-hand side and crossed for Roberto Firmino, who planted his header past Aaron Ramsdale.

Mohamed Salah misses penalty in Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Liverpool had a golden opportunity to make it 2-2 seven minutes after the break when they were given a spot-kick.

Referee Paul Tierney pointed to the spot after Rob Holding bought down Diogo Jota inside the box.

Salah stepped up but could not hit the target from 12 yards.

Jurgen Klopp's reaction to Mo Salah's missed penalty in Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Klopp's reaction to Salah's missed penalty has gone viral.

The German manager could not watch the penalty and instead watched the crowd's reaction.

Going off the crowd's reaction and the noise inside the stadium, Klopp thought Salah had scored and pumped his fists in celebration.

His face then dropped when he realised that Salah had missed the target and he held out his hands in utter bemusement. Watch his reaction below...

Jurgen Klopp: We should have beaten Arsenal

Klopp spoke to the media after the game and he insisted his side should have come away from Anfield with all three points.

"A bit typical for us this season. An open game, completely open, they score with the first situation and the second one," Klopp told Sky Sports, per the Daily Mail.

"Our reaction was good. It was a spectacular game in the end. How we didn’t win it with those late chances I don’t know.

"I’m caught in between [being happy and not]. I have no problems with drawing. Arsenal were good but they could and should have lost this game. The point for them is better."