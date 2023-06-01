With a season to forget firmly in their rearview mirror, Liverpool now have time to reflect and recuperate over the summer to ensure they don't miss out on Champions League football again next time around.

A team of Liverpool’s stature should be in the title picture. Instead, they finished the 2022/23 season fighting for a top-four spot.

They failed in their quest by four points.

Their fifth-place finish in the league means they exchange their usual Champions League duties for Europe's second-tier competition, the Europa League.

Therefore, a large chunk of their summer will revolve around bringing in ample talent to bolster their squad.

Midfield, especially, has been an area of concern for Jurgen Klopp and will be subject to mass change.

Jude Bellingham was top of Klopp’s shopping list but with the young Englishman likely off to play under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, the German coach has had to continue scouring options elsewhere.

As we near closer to the opening of the market, the Reds have been linked to several stars, some of which reside in England’s top-flight already.

Without further ado, let’s take a look - per The Mirror - at what Liverpool’s XI could look like next season if they enjoy a successful few months in the transfer market.

Four summer signings to complete Liverpool's 'dream' XI next season

Alexis Mac Allister

With Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount now seemingly out of reach, Klopp’s midfield adjustments will not include the west London man.

One of Brighton’s standout performers in their historic season, Alexis Mac Allister does, however, look to be Anfield-bound.

The World Cup winner would waltz into the Reds’ engine room at present and could well be their first marquee summer signing.

By making the transition from the south coast to Merseyside, Mac Allister would likely triple his weekly wage, so this transfer is a win-win situation for all involved.

Ryan Gravenberch

Available on a cut-price fee, Liverpool could make a swoop for Bayern Munich’s often-unused substitute.

His lack of game time in the German capital has left the 21-year-old with little option but to explore other avenues to revive his promising career.

Although it’s difficult to judge the youngster from his time at Bavaria due to his lack of minutes, the former Ajax man showed his worth at the Eredivisie heavyweights and could turn out to be a clever piece of business.

This particular signing would embody the ‘project’ the Anfield-based side are set to embark on, as they look to reclaim their place among Europe's elite.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 11: Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 First Leg match between Ajax and BSC Young Boys at Johan Cruijff Arena on March 11, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Khephren Thuram

To complete Klopp’s midfield transformation would be the phenom in Khephren Thuram, who currently plies his trade in France for Nice.

The 22-year-old Frenchman could make the move to Merseyside following an imposing season in the French top division.

Since his switch from fellow French outfit Monaco, Thuram has become a fan favourite at the club, accruing over a century of appearances across four seasons.

No doubts are being had over his evident talent given he secured his spot in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year to feature alongside none other than Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Benjamin Pavard

Additions to aid their defensive solidity will also not go amiss, hence the interest in Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard.

The Frenchman has already informed his club that he will wants to depart this summer and would provide solid cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Whether he would be content with a sporadic role is, however, unknown.

But he may not need to settle for a role on the bench as his versatility makes him the optimal candidate to slot in next to Virgil van Dijk as his central defensive partner.

Joel Matip looks primed to leave and with Joe Gomez struggling with form issues, Pavard would be a useful addition to Klopp's dressing room.