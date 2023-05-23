Roberto Firmino is a Liverpool legend - there's no doubt about that.

The Brazilian arrived in Merseyside in 2015, joining in a £29m move from Hoffenheim.

Firmino has featured 361 times for the club and scored 110 goals over the past eight years.

His brilliance up front helped transform Liverpool into one of the world's best clubs once again.

He helped them to seven trophies and was a pivotal figure in their Champions League winning side in 2019 and their Premier League winning team a year later.

Jurgen Klopp's emotional speech to Roberto Firmino at farewell party

All good things must come to an end, though.

Firmino, now 31, announced earlier this year that the 2022/23 season will be his last at Liverpool.

He scored a dramatic late equaliser against Aston Villa in his final game at Anfield last weekend.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino celebrates.

Ahead of his last Liverpool game against Southampton on Sunday, Firmino hosted a private farewell party to celebrate his time at the club.

Jurgen Klopp was in attendance and he gave an emotional speech dedicated to Liverpool's number nine. View a snippet of it below...

He said: "Because you are so football smart... in training sessions you were the first who got the exercise. You saw it once 'ah, okay. Go for it.'

"That's really special. That makes the player you are - with all the technical stuff, but your football brain is incredible. Incredible. That's all good and makes you the player you are."

Liverpool players serenade Roberto Firmino at farewell party

Nearly all of Liverpool's players were in attendance at the party, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson joining Firmino on stage at one point.

After putting a Liverpool shirt on Firmino, Henderson started his 'Si Senor' chant and everyone in attendance got involved.

What next for Roberto Firmino?

Firmino's next club is unknown.

At 31 years old, Firmino still has a lot to offer and whoever gets him will be getting a coup.

Firmino has been heavily linked to Barcelona, while a move to Real Madrid has also been touted.

