Jurgen Klopp first took over the Liverpool manager's job in October 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers in the Anfield hot seat. The former Borussia Dortmund boss has endured an unbelievable tenure - one that has exceeded the expectation of even the most optimistic Liverpool fans - but the 56-year-old decided the 2023/24 season would be his last in charge of the Reds.

The announcement that Klopp would be leaving the Merseyside outfit left the world of football shell-shocked as the man who won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League at the club, is to ride off into the sunset. He goes down as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history, that's for sure.

To highlight how the club's fortunes have changed during his spell as manager, we're looking back at the first-ever starting XI selected by Klopp, plus the accompanying substitutes and where they are now. In that match, Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw with Tottenham but his high-energy, high-pressing style was clear for all to see. Remarkably, none of the 18 players remain at Anfield, highlighting the transformation the German manager has manufactured since his arrival.

Jurgen Klopp's first Liverpool XI Player Position Current Club Simon Mignolet Goalkeeper Club Brugge Nathaniel Clyne Right-Back Crystal Palace Martin Skrtel Centre-Back Retired Mamadou Sakho Centre-Back Free Agent Alberto Moreno Left-Back Villarreal Emre Can Central Midfield Borussia Dortmund Lucas Leiva Central Midfield Retired Adam Lallana Attacking Midfield Brighton Philippe Coutinho Left Wing Al Duhail (loan) James Milner Right Wing Brighton Divock Origi Striker Nottingham Forest (loan)

GK: Simon Mignolet

Current club: Club Brugge

Mignolet was the first-choice goalkeeper when he first joined the club in 2013 and remained so for the best part of four seasons. However, several high-profile and decisive mistakes saw Klopp lose faith in the Belgian, and he eventually joined Club Brugge in 2019 after losing his place to Loris Karius and then Alisson Becker.

The 35-year-old remains at Brugge now and has played more than 200 games for the club. Following his move to the club more than four years ago, the Belgian has helped his side to three league titles and still has plenty of time to add to that tally.

RB: Nathaniel Clyne

Current club: Crystal Palace

Clyne is another who started as a regular under Klopp and was perhaps unlucky not to feature more for England. However, a string of injuries coupled with the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold saw the Englishman fall out of favour. In 2020, he joined Palace, where he initially faced similar injury problems before establishing himself as the starting right-back.

His absence from the Liverpool team kick-started the best version of the Reds under Klopp as Alexander-Arnold's attack style was completely different to the ex-Southampton man's more defensive approach. This switch in play style ensured Liverpool became one of the best teams going forward in the country, while Clyne is still a very capable player at a mid-table Premier League club.

CB: Martin Skrtel

Current club: Retired

Despite enjoying a successful career at Liverpool, Skrtel was sold by Klopp in the summer of 2016 to Fenerbache after he spent large parts of the previous season on the bench. He spent three seasons in Turkey before a failed spell at Atlanta saw him last just three weeks with the Italian side.

Skrtel returned to Slovakia to play for semi-pro side FK Hajskala Ráztočno. In 2022, the defender called time on his career. The best spell of his Liverpool career had come under Rodgers, when he bagged seven goals as the club went ever so close to lifting the Premier League title in the 2013/14 campaign.

CB: Mamadou Sakho

Current club: N/A

Sakho arrived at Liverpool from PSG with plenty expected of him. And though his header vs Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-finals will live long in the memory, his time at Anfield was mostly underwhelming. The Frenchman was sold to Crystal Palace in 2017, before being shipped out to Montpellier in 2021.

An altercation with his manager at the French club saw Sakho released in October 2023, and the ex-Reds centre-back remains without a club. More than a decade on from his arrival in England, it's safe to say the former PSG defender never reached the heights that were expected of him.

LB: Alberto Moreno

Current club: Villarreal

Moreno was excellent going forward at times but was often a liability defensively. In 2019, Klopp determined enough was enough and sold the Spaniard to Villarreal. Andy Robertson's emergence to become one of the best left-backs on the planet made the German's decision to allow Moreno to leave easier.

The following year, Moreno suffered a cruciate ligament injury which kept him out of action for more than six months. But in 2021, he was part of the Villareal side that won the Europa League, scoring in the decisive shootout vs Manchester United. The Spaniard remains with the Spanish outfit in 2024.

CM: Emre Can

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Klopp was a big fan of Can, even if the German was pretty inconsistent at the best of times. However, the midfielder chose to run down his contract and signed for Juventus on a free in 2018. After just two extremely underwhelming seasons in Italy, Can moved to Borussia Dortmund, where he remains today.

The 29-year-old formed a good partnership with Jude Bellingham in central midfield before the Englishman moved to Real Madrid in 2023. After Marco Reus decided he would step down as club captain in 2023, Can was handed the honour of leading the famous team in black and yellow out onto the pitch each week.

Lucas Leiva

Current club: Retired

The Brazilian made almost 350 appearances for the Reds and established himself as a cult hero. Initially being a defensive midfielder, Klopp showed trust in Lucas to play an important role at centre-back at times. In 2017, he joined Lazio, where he was a first-team regular for five seasons.

After re-joining former club Gremio in June 2022, Lucas played 18 times before announcing his retirement in March 2023. Despite his impressive club career, Lucas was capped just 24 times by Brazil. Many Liverpool fans will say he deserved more.

CAM: Adam Lallana

Current club: Brighton

Lallana spent six seasons at Liverpool and scored some impressive goals in that time. Yet, for a player who was once viewed as one of the most promising talents in English football, he never quite lived up to his potential. Klopp got the best out of him as a central midfielder, but injuries eventually caught up to Lallana and made it increasingly difficult to keep up with the intense style of play.

Still, after leaving in 2020, Lallana joined Brighton and has remained a solid Premier League player ever since. He is one of the leaders at the AMEX - along with another man we are still yet to get to - of a young and exciting Brighton team that have reached the knockout rounds of the Europa League for the first time.

LW: Philippe Coutinho

Current club: Al-Duhail (loan)

What a player Coutinho was for Liverpool. The Reds were desperate not to lose the Brazilian but when Barcelona came calling with an offer of £142m, it was too good to turn down. It's turned out to be brilliant business, however, with Coutinho flopping hard at the Catalonian club.

The midfielder returned to the Premier League to sign for Aston Villa with his former teammate Steven Gerrard in charge at the time, but the English manager's dismissal was the beginning of the end for Coutinho at Villa Park. Nowadays, he's on loan at Qatar Stars League club Al-Duhail.

RW: James Milner

Current club: Brighton

Many were surprised when Liverpool chose to bring in an ageing Milner from Manchester City in 2015, but he proved to be one of their best signings in recent memory. Capable of playing in a number of positions, Milner made 332 appearances for the Reds, before leaving the club last summer.

He's now joined Lallana at Brighton and will no doubt prove to be a valuable addition for the Seagulls. He was the most versatile player in Klopp's Liverpool squad as shown by the fact he started the manager's first game on the wing, before playing in central midfield and both full-back positions. Roberto de Zerbi will be relying on this adaptability and experience to help his relatively young squad.

ST: Divock Origi

Current club: Nottingham Forest (loan)

Though he was never a regular, Liverpool fans will forever remember Origi for his plethora of memorable goals. His scorpion kick vs Preston, his goal in the Champions League final and his last-minute winner vs Everton are just a handful of goals that are etched in Liverpool folklore.

In July 2022, the Belgian signed for AC Milan on a four-year contract where he scored just twice in 36 appearances. He's now on loan at Nottingham Forest for the 2023/24 season but has been forced to settle for a back-up role with Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi firmly ahead of the 28-year-old in the pecking order.

Substitutes: Joe Allen, Jordan Ibe, Adam Bogdan, João Carlos Teixeira, Jerome Sinclair, Kolo Toure, Conor Randall

With the exception of Joe Allen, who made more than 100 appearances for Liverpool, none of the subs enjoyed successful careers at the Reds. Allen is now back at Swansea, where he started his career, while Ibe is at Ebbsfleet in the Nation League.

Toure is now retired and most recently managed Wigan, before being sacked last January. Bogdan played just two Premier League games for the Reds and is now a free agent at 36.

Teixeira was touted as a player for the future but his Liverpool career never took off. The Portuguese midfielder has played for numerous clubs since and is currently at Shanghai Shenhua. Finishing things off, Randall is playing his football at Ross County as of now, while Sinclair is a free agent and now runs a fried chicken shop despite being the club's youngest-ever player.