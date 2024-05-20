Highlights Jurgen Klopp's emotional farewell showcased his legendary status at Liverpool, leaving a lasting impact on players and fans.

Klopp had a win percentage of over 60% at Liverpool, the highest in the club's history.

Roberto Firmino made the most appearances under the German alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

As Jurgen Klopp said farewell to Liverpool at the end of the Premier League season, there were naturally a fair few tears in the stands. Remarkably, the German managed to compose himself throughout the proceedings, even if he did look on the verge as "you'll never walk alone" rang around Anfield.

It's hard to put into words the impact the former Borussia Dortmund manager has had on the club and the city. He's seen as a walking legend, capable of captivating audiences with the flick of a switch. His post-match speech in the dressing room showcased his love for the club.

"I love you. That’s all I can say. The football you are able to play is absolutely ridiculous. I can’t wait. Watching you, developing, making the next steps, becoming third."

This came after his speech on the pitch to the fans. It ended with him announcing Arne Slot as manager with his iconic chant, but before then, he spoke from his heart. Virgil van Dijk was emotional and legendary right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was in tears. It's not common for managers to leave on their own terms, with only the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson doing so. But Klopp added that list after nine years of history on Merseyside.

He is now taking a prolonged break from management — and there is a possibility he never returns — but whatever happens, the German will go down as one of Liverpool's greatest managers and one of the best coaches in Premier League history. His overall record at the Reds has seen them win several trophies with a spectacular winning percentage.

Jurgen Klopp's Record as Liverpool Manager

Throughout his time at Liverpool, Klopp managed nearly 500 matches. It's the fourth-most in the club's history, with only Bob Paisley, Tom Watson and Bill Shankly managing more. Naturally, that makes him a Liverpool legend immediately, but it's his win percentage which is most impressive.

Standing at over 62%, it's the highest in the club's history, with Kenny Dalglish coming closest at 60.9%. It's seen the German become loved by everyone associated with the team, knowing despite a few blips, he was always capable of getting them back on track. It is unlikely Arne Slot will even be able to come close to his record.

Klopp's overall record Matches 489 Wins 304 Draws 100 Losses 85 Win percentage 62.1%

Premier League Record

Focusing on his Premier League record, it is the same story for Klopp, but that is hardly surprising when most of his matches came in the competition. The 56-year-old's struggles at the start of his time in England are well-documented. He took over a team low on confidence and in desperate need of a rebuild, so it naturally took time for the German to fight for glory.

Overall, he won 209 of his 334 Premier League matches in charge, with a win percentage of 62.5. It saw him win the title in 2020 behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, whilst in other years, Manchester City have proved to be the bane of his life by consistently narrowly beating them to glory. He has the third-highest win percentage in Premier League history, with only Ferguson and Pep Guardiola higher.

Klopp's Premier League record Matches 334 Wins 209 Draws 78 Losses 47 Win percentage 62.5%

Biggest Wins Under Klopp

There's been far more highs through the Liverpool Klopp era than there have been lows — and that speaks volumes about the 56-year-old's ability to transform players. Most memorably, their 4-0 win against Barcelona stands out as they defied the odds to reach the Champions League final, but they've had bigger wins over the years.

Klopp's largest win as the Reds' manager saw them beat Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield. It was a humiliating day for the Cherries, but it showcased the hosts' ability to click into gear immediately. Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and several more secured victory — and that became a regular sight on Merseyside.

There were also a handful of 7-0 wins for the Reds with Klopp as manager. In the most iconic fashion, they beat bitter rivals Manchester United 7-0 during Klopp's penultimate campaign. It went against the grain of the season, with the Red Devils finishing above them, but on that bitter-cold night, they rolled back the years and produced one of the greatest performances in Premier League history. He won't be able to add to this list now, but not many managers can say they've had so many major wins at one club.

Biggest Wins Match Date Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth August 2022 Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool December 2020 Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United March 2023 Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow December 2017

Biggest Losses Under Klopp

However, just as it is for every manager at every major club, it's not always plain sailing. Klopp knows that feeling all too well, highlighted by his struggles at the start of his era and an injury crisis during the 2020/21 and 2022/23 campaigns. The football behind closed doors is often hard to remember. It didn't feel real as social distancing came into force.

Yet one day that is always memorable is Liverpool's 7-2 loss to Aston Villa. At Villa Park, just hours after their bitter rivals lost 6-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur, Klopp's side were humiliated. The reigning champions never clicked into gear and gifted the Villans several goals as Jack Grealish tormented the defence. Alongside that night to forget, Liverpool have also had poor performances against Man City. They always seemed to struggle against Guardiola's side, as showcased by 5-0 and 4-0 defeats to them over the years.

Worst Losses Match Date Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool October 2020 Man City 5-0 Liverpool September 2017 Man City 4-0 Liverpool July 2020 Napoli 4-1 Liverpool September 2022

Every Trophy Jurgen Klopp Won at Liverpool

Throughout his reign, Klopp won eight trophies with Liverpool. It makes the winning record of 62% even more impressive as he conquered Europe and England over the years. Despite joining in 2015, his first trophy didn't come until 2019, as the German won the Champions League by beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final. It's one of the greatest nights in the club's history in the Spanish capital.

However, from that point onwards, the trophies rolled in. They became champions of the world at the end of 2019, whilst winning their first-ever Premier League title in 2020. Coupled with several domestic cups in the following seasons, Klopp won everything imaginable. He would have been disappointed to miss out on the Europa League after losing in the final in 2016 and getting knocked out by Atalanta in 2024, but that can't overshadow a phenomenal run.

Every Klopp Trophy Trophy Date Champions League June 2019 Super Cup August 2019 Club World Cup December 2019 Premier League June 2020 Carabao Cup February 2022 FA Cup May 2022 Community Shield July 2022 Carabao Cup February 2024

Klopp's Most-Used Players at Liverpool

Close

Over the years, Liverpool have had a stable group of core players to always trust. Roberto Firmino's emotional farewell at the end of the 2022/23 season showcased just how important he was, whilst other players over the years were always seen around the corridors at Anfield.

It's often a forgotten aspect of football, but stability brings success. Rebuilds are always necessary every few years, but having a handful of players with experience and trust is the key. Klopp had that in abundance — and during his spell, Firmino, one of the greatest South American players to play in England, made the most appearances under him at 355. During those matches, the former Hoffenheim player scored 111 goals and registered 75 assists during a consistent spell in England spanning eight seasons.

Alongside the Brazilian, Mohamed Salah, one of the greatest wingers in Premier League history, made 349 appearances, remarkably scoring 211 goals and earning 89 assists in the process. Meanwhile, club legend Alexander-Arnold made the fourth-most at 310. The English right-back registered 81 assists during those matches, which cemented his status as one of the best Premier League full-backs, despite having years still to go.

His tears at the end of Klopp's farewell truly highlighted how important the German has been to him. Finally, former players Jordan Henderson and James Milner also made over 300 appearances, which could have been far more if they left later.

Most-used players Player Matches played Roberto Firmino 355 Mohamed Salah 349 James Milner 323 Trent Alexander-Arnold 310 Jordan Henderson 304

Stats via Transfermarkt