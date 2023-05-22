Vinicius Jr. received some appalling racial abuse in Real Madrid’s 1-0 defeat to Valencia.

But this is not the first time this has occurred and, following the latest incident, footage of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responding to a reporter’s question has re-emerged.

The Brazilian winger was given his marching orders for the first time of his career on Sunday afternoon.

Just over the half-hour mark, Diego Lopez gave his side the lead.

With Madrid desperate for a goal, tensions erupted in extra time, but the racial abuse had begun with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili began the chaos by rushing to get in Vinicius’ face.

However, it was the Brazilian’s confrontation with Hugo Duro that earned him his career-first red card.

Duro held his neck for some time in the brawl, with Vinicius catching his opponent in the face.

Following a VAR review, the altercation resulted in the 22-year-old getting sent off.

As he was walking off, Vinicius made his true feelings known as he replied to the fans who had racially abused him on the evening.

He gestured the number two to the home fans, as their league position means they are threatened by the possibility of relegation.

Video: Jurgen Klopp shocked by reporter’s question about Vinicius Jr

Prior to Liverpool and Real Madrid behemoth Champions League encounter, Klopp was asked whether Vinicius Jr does anything to provoke the racially abusing supporters.

“And you’ve faced Vinicius at Real Madrid three times. I wonder if you have ever noticed provocative behaviour from him?” the reporter asked Klopp.

Klopp, who was left bemused, replied saying: “I don’t understand the question… that he’s doing something on the pitch which is causing the things that are happening?”

The reporter then confirmed that is what he was asking. Klopp replied: “There is nothing in the world that could justify that.”

You can see Klopp getting increasingly agitated by the reporter’s audacity to ask such a question.

Before praising the winger for his undying talent, he silenced the reporter by saying: “Imagine if I said yes? That would be completely insane.”

Vinicius Jr’s response to the racial abuse

The world-class winger is understandably tired of the racial abuse he receives, seeing as the latest incident is not the first time it has occurred.

Following the game, Vinicius Jr. took to Twitter to post a response to the abuse he received during this game.

He made further reference to the bigger picture and outed La Liga for doing next to nothing about the obvious issue on their hands.

Madrid's head boss, Carlo Ancelotti, also shared his support for his player on Twitter following the game.