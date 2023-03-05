Jurgen Klopp was fuming after fan ran on to pitch & wiped out Liverpool players after Firmino's goal vs Man Utd.

Liverpool dismantled Man United in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were by far the superior side as they won 7-0 (yes, 7-0!) against their fierce rivals at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side were 1-0 up at half-time thanks to Cody Gakpo's strike just before the break.

Liverpool then ran riot in the second half as they humiliated Erik ten Hag's side.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Gakpo all bagged braces, while Roberto Firmino came off the bench to notch Liverpool's seventh.

Fan takes out Liverpool players after Firmino's goal

One fan got a bit too excited after Firmino's seventh goal just before stoppage-time.

The supporter, which appeared to be a Liverpool fan, charged on to the pitch to celebrate with the players.

But he ended up accidentally wiping out Liverpool's players, with Andy Robertson falling to the floor and Curtis Jones also visibly in pain.

The supporter was escorted off the pitch by stewards.

As he was being led off the pitch, he walked past Klopp, who was absolutely furious. Watch the moment below...

VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp rages at fan who wiped out Liverpool's players

Fortunately both Robertson and Jones were able to continue and finish the match.

Liverpool move up to fifth in the Premier League

Liverpool have endured a turbulent season but, after a decent run of form, they have moved up to fifth.

Klopp's side are just three points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the fourth and final Champions League spot.

They could go level with the north London outfit should they win their game-in-hand.

Liverpool are also just seven points behind United. They will no doubt fancy their chances of catching their fierce rivals after their record-breaking win on Sunday.

The Reds will be looking to continue their good form when they travel to the south coast to take on relegation-threatened Bournemouth in their next match on Saturday March 11.