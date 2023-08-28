Jurgen Klopp is always the man to keep an eye on if you are in search of entertainment throughout a Liverpool match, and the game against Newcastle United on Sunday was no different. The German had a very eventful afternoon as his side stole all three points with a late Darwin Nunez cameo securing a 2-1 win despite the Reds spending over an hour of the game with only 10 men.

Klopp's first big involvement in the game was to try his best to calm Virgil van Dijk, after the new club captain was controversially sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak. The Dutchman was not happy at all with the decision and made his feelings known to the officials, as his manager got involved to ensure he made a swift exit before getting himself into even more trouble.

A picture surfaced during the game of Newcastle assistant, Jason Tindall, gesturing towards Klopp to tell him to keep quiet in the aftermath of the red card. It was the Liverpool boss that had the last laugh by the end of the game. With Anthony Gordon capitalising on a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake to give the Magpies the lead, and then van Dijk's dismissal, everything looked to be going wrong for the Merseysiders.

Jurgen Klopp's reactions to Darwin Nunez double goes viral

With several missed chances for the hosts, and a sensational Alisson Becker save to deny Miguel Almiron, Liverpool kept themselves in the game to remain in with a chance of snatching a result as the game wore on.

Following a poor attempt at an interception from Sven Botman, Nunez broke through on goal and fired a low shot into the back of the net with the help of Nick Pope's post on the way. Footage has surfaced on X of Klopp reacting to the goal, with the manager celebrating in a calm manner initially, before strongly embracing Andy Robertson and passionately communicating to his team to keep their heads.

The 56-year-old looked to be the coolest person in the entire stadium as his Uruguayan striker raced through for a second time, latching onto Mohamed Salah's brilliant pass. As he watched on, Nunez again beat Pope to find the same corner of the net to send the travelling Liverpool fans wild.

Klopp instantly turns to the bench, with a chest bump for a member of his coaching staff, before getting involved in celebrations with Harvey Elliott - who won the ball back in the lead up to the goal - and some of the substitutes. There was a pat on the back for Luis Diaz, who was unfortunately sacrificed early in the game to get a defender on after Van Dijk saw red.

It is important to note that Klopp had a glance over at the Newcastle dugout after each of the goals, probably with the thought of Tindall's actions earlier on still in his mind.

Jurgen Klopp's changes won Liverpool the game

Fans are often quick to question tactical decisions made by the long-serving manager, but his tweaks after the red card were impeccable. With the aim to be difficult to break down in order to keep in the game until late on, the 4-4-1 formation did this effectively, and the introduction of Nunez alongside Elliott and Diogo Jota added an increased attacking ability towards the final stages.

Credit has to be given to Klopp for his performance on this day, with his in-game management being brilliant.