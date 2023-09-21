Highlights Jurgen Klopp reacts with a mix of joy and disappointment as Jude Bellingham, a former Liverpool transfer target, scores a late winning goal for Real Madrid in his Champions League debut.

Bellingham's impressive goal-scoring record for Real Madrid highlights why Liverpool wanted him, but financial reasons led to the Reds pulling out of the deal and signing multiple players instead.

Fans are left wondering what could have been if Bellingham had joined Liverpool, as they watch him shine on the European stage while their own club competes in the second-tier Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp gave his live reaction as former Liverpool transfer target - Jude Bellingham - scored a last-gasp winner for Real Madrid in his Champions League debut for the club. The German manager was said to be very keen on bringing the 20-year-old star to Anfield in the summer transfer window, but it was not to be as Bellingham went on to become a 'Galactico' instead.

The opening weeks of the season have proved exactly why two of the most prestigious clubs in European football were so desperate to land the signature of the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder. From five La Liga games, Bellingham has found the net five times which makes him the top goalscorer in the division so far with two more than Robert Lewandowski.

Liverpool were reported to have pulled out of the deal due to financial reasons, leaving the path clear for Los Blancos to swoop in and seal the deal. The Reds were then left in a situation where they had to use their money wisely and spread it out on multiple players which they did as Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai were all brought in.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have seen the most minutes of the four so far, and the pair have slotted into the engine room at Anfield very well, but fans will no doubt be left wondering what things would look like had Bellingham been wearing the red shirt for the 2023/24 campaign.

It could also be seen as a sore subject for the supporters of the Premier League outfit, as they were watching the English youngster impress on the biggest European stage while they prepare to watch their own club feature in the second tier European competition.

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Bellingham's late winner

Klopp was in the middle of his press conference ahead of leading his team into a Europa League fixture against LASK, when he was alerted to the fact that Real Madrid had secured a late win in their opening Champions League fixture against Union Berlin on Wednesday.

A smile could be seen forming across the face of the German, although a slight pain can also perhaps be detected as he knows this is a player he could have signed. Klopp was quick to verify while chuckling out loud: "Bellingham?" Shaking his head as if in disbelief that the young man had scored yet another late goal for his new club, the Liverpool manager looked around the room with a beaming smile.

Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid Games 6 Goals 6 Man of the Match awards 4

What next for Bellingham?

Real Madrid are 14-time Champions League winners, and thanks to a stoppage time winner from the former Birmingham City youth prospect, they got off to a good start in their pursuit of number 15. Los Blancos are second in their group after the first matchday, with Napoli being top.

The Italian side opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Portuguese side Braga, who sit in thrid place in Group C. Union Berlin are rock bottom despite holding out Real Madrid for over 90 minutes in their first fixture.

The Spanish giants will also look to keep up their, so far, flawless start to their La Liga season with a huge clash with fierce rivals, Atletico Madrid.