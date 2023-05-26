In a season to forget for The Reds, Jurgen Klopp's side narrowly missed out on Champions League football for next season and will be battling for glory under the Europa League floodlights.

This is the first time since the 2015/16 season that Liverpool haven't finished in the Premier League's top four, as they finished in eighth place with 60 points, missing out to West Ham and Southampton who went on the give a good account of themselves in European football.

Three-time PL golden boot winner Mohamed Salah turned to Twitter to voice his disappointment in failing to qualifying for the Champions League. tweeting: "I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry, but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down."

Jurgen Klopp's response to Mo Salah's tweet

The Liverpool Echo corespondent Paul Gorst asked Klopp about Salah's late night Twitter statement, to which he replied: "I am just worried about the headlines you create. Do me a favour and try your best...it's a fact we don't have CL, even I knew after last game, clear. I drew a line underneath it. I am optimistic but in that moment I couldn't see it."

The German added: "It's completely normal, in the world of social media, so many bad things happen, but this wasn't one of them. It was a normal response, he is right. I saw him in the canteen now, and he was smiling, not in a bad mood. We've been in this season for a long time.

"We've known for a long time it would not be a historic season. Since Dubai after the World Cup, the amount of points we've got since then was pretty good. If we could do that all season it would be a good one.

"The atmosphere the people created, the way we said goodbye to Bobby and so on...we are still really united. If you can go through difficult moments like we did then it's a good basis for a better future. I find a lot of reasons for optimism."

Liverpool have made a great comeback throughout the second half of the season after starting the campaign poorly.

They were in ninth place after 14 games, two points behind Chelsea. Currently, however, Klopp has led his side on a 10-game unbeaten run, with their last lost coming at the start of April to Manchester City.