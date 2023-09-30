Highlights Jurgen Klopp dismisses PGMOL statement on Luis Diaz's disallowed goal, questioning its usefulness and pointing out that it won't change the result.

Klopp expresses frustration over the quick decision to disallow the goal, highlighting its impact on the game's momentum.

Liverpool's efforts go in vain as they leave London empty-handed, dropping to fourth in the Premier League standings.

Jurgen Klopp has given his reaction to PGMOL releasing a statement claiming that Luis Diaz' first-half goal was wrongly disallowed due to 'significant human error'. This decision came during Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League defeat against Tottenham on Saturday evening, a game in which the Reds had two men sent off.

Curtis Jones was the first man to be sent for an early shower after initially being shown a yellow card for a challenge that saw his foot slip over the top of the ball and make contact with the leg of the opposing player. VAR suggested to the referee to take a second look at the incident which resulted in the card being upgraded from yellow to red.

This was the first of many controversial calls throughout Liverpool's first league defeat of the campaign. Diogo Jota was the second player to be sent off for two bookable offences in quick succession in the second-half of the game with the scoreline at 1-1.

First-half goals by Heung-Min Son and Cody Gakpo had set the game up perfectly for a big second period, although the counter-attacking threat of Liverpool was eliminated by Jota's dismissal. Before Son had put his side 1-0 in front, Klopp thought it was his side that had taken the lead as Diaz found the net.

Luis Diaz' Liverpool stats

Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 37 10 5 Champions League 10 3 0 Europa League 1 1 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0 Community Shield 1 0 0

Luis Diaz' goal wrongly ruled out for offside

An inch perfect pass from Mohamed Salah had released the winger, who latched onto the pass and fired a low effort into the bottom corner of the net. The incredible finish was ruled out as Diaz was judged to have made his run too early, although it appeared he was actually clearly onside to the naked eye.

Read More: Video proves that Luis Diaz's disallowed goal in Tottenham v Liverpool should have stood

There was a lot of controversy following the decision as lines were not shown during the live coverage of the game, and a decision was made in a very short space of time despite tight offside calls often taking quite some time to confirm. After Joel Matip's own goal handed the Reds a 2-1 loss, PGMOL made a statement to say that this was an error.

Read More: PGMOL release statement after Luis Diaz's controversial disallowed goal in Spurs v Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp reacts to PGMOL statement

During his post match press conference, Klopp was alerted to the statement from PGMOL, although the German boss did not have a lot of time for it. The 56-year-old asked: "Who does that help now? We had that situation in the Man United game, did Wolves get points for it?"

Claiming there is no benefit from a post match statement, he continued to say: "We will not get points for it, so it doesn't help. I think what everyone wants is, not everybody expects 100% right decisions on field, but I think we all thought when VAR comes in, it might make things easier."

Speaking about the Diaz goal being disallowed, Klopp explained his thoughts: "Today the decision was made really quick, I would say, for that goal? It changed the momentum of the game, that's how it is. We score that goal; it was top, top, top, outstandingly well played. In a game where you don't get a lot to feel better, you make that, that's super-important information, that's how we can hurt them, that's how we can beat them, stuff like this. So, it was super-difficult, but the boys dealt extremely well with it."

Watch: Jurgen Klopp reacts to PGMOL statement

It is a tough pill for everyone connected to Liverpool to swallow, with the side now travelling home from London with no points despite putting 100% effort into the contest and defending valiantly throughout. The Merseyside club now sit fourth in the Premier League table with Tottenham leapfrogging them to second.