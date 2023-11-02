Highlights Jurgen Klopp's reaction to Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Newcastle went viral, showcasing the delight of Liverpool fans.

Man United's poor performance and string of losses have intensified the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

Despite the challenges, Ten Hag is determined to turn things around and sees the situation as a challenge he can overcome.

Footage of Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to seeing Manchester United suffered a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night has gone viral on social media. The Liverpool boss, whose side booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win away at Bournemouth, saw the scoreline moments before his post-match press conference got underway.

Boos rang around Old Trafford at half-time and full-time as Man United’s disgruntled supporters made their feelings clear about the team’s abject performance. The Red Devils are off to the worst start to a season in 60 years after losing eight of their first 15 matches this term and the pressure on under-fire manager Erik ten Hag’s shoulders is increasing.

Ten Hag: I take responsibility

The Dutch coach, who won the Carabao Cup during his debut campaign at Man Utd with a win over Newcastle in last season’s final, admitted the onus is on him to turn the situation around. Speaking to Sky Sports, per Goal, Ten Hag said: "We know it's not good enough. We have to take responsibility for it, I have to take responsibility for it. I feel sorry for the fans. It's below our standards and I have to put it right.

"We have to recover from it. We have to do it quickly and Saturday is the next game [against Fulham]. We have to raise our standards. This is not good enough. I am confident players will stand up, they are sticking together, you have seen they have tried but we know this is not good enough. I am responsible for this and we have to do this together.”

The Old Trafford faithful wanted to see a positive response from Ten Hag’s players following Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City. But, if anything, the performance against Newcastle was even more concerning. United were outfought and outclassed in every area of the pitch and had more players wear the captain’s armband (three) than shots on target (two) over the course of the 90 minutes.

Video: Klopp's reaction to Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

Still, United’s elimination would have been music to the ears of their rivals, and Klopp’s reaction to seeing the scoreline on a television screen inside Bournemouth’s press conference room said it all. The press officer sat next to Klopp informed the Liverpool boss that Newcastle had won 3-0, and you can watch the German coach’s reaction below.

Ten Hag: I am a fighter

Despite a tough start to the season, Ten Hag is in no mood to throw in the towel. He told reporters, per BBC Sport: "I understand when the results are not there it is logical they are questioning that. But I am confident I can do it. At this moment we are in a bad place and I take responsibility for it. But I am a fighter. I see it as a challenge."

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

It’s Eddie Howe’s Newcastle who will now play Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following their latest eye-catching victory. Meanwhile, Liverpool face West Ham, Everton go head-to-head against Fulham, and League One Port Vale take on Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

READ MORE: Man United's squad ranked from 'Must keep' to 'Get rid'