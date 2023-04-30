Liverpool star Thiago was spotted speaking with Darwin Nunez before the striker took to the field against Tottenham and Jurgen Klopp's reaction was brilliant.

Nunez was subbed on for Cody Gakpo in the 73rd minute, but instead of Klopp being the man to give the striker instructions, it appeared to be his teammate instead.

Indeed, while the Spaniard was picked up on camera whispering in Nunez's ear, Klopp watched on and seemed to see the funny side of the situation.

Klopp's reaction to Thiago giving Nunez instructions

As Nunez thanked his teammate for whatever was mentioned, Klopp was spotted laughing to himself.

As Thiago then rushed back to the bench, Klopp turned around and stared at the Spaniard, who appeared completely unaware of his manager's reaction.

Check out the hilarious clip below:

VIDEO: Klopp's reaction to Thiago giving Nunez advice

Why was Thiago giving Nunez advice?

Though Klopp's reaction to the incident was gold, it turns out there is a logical explanation as to why the midfielder was speaking with Nunez.

According to Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler, Thiago was actually helping to translate Klopp's instructions for the young Uruguayan.

"Thiago, just going back out of your picture there, he was helping Jurgen Klopp get the message across to Darwin Nunez," Tyler stressed.

We're unsure how often Thiago has acted as translator for members of the Liverpool team, but perhaps it may turn into a regular occurrence.

Liverpool score last minute winner

While Nunez didn't manage to score after coming on, Liverpool did go on to win the game, courtesy of Diogo Jota's last-minute winner.

After just three minutes, Trent Alexander-Arnold curled in a teasing cross from the right, and Curtis Jones was left unmarked at the back post.

Just four minutes later, Luis Diaz scored his first goal since returning from injury, much to the delight of the Anfield crowd.

VIDEO: Diogo Jota's last minute winner vs Spurs

When Mohamed Salah made it three from the penalty spot after 15 minutes, the game looked to be in the bag, but Tottenham eventually rallied.

Harry Kane pulled one back before half-time and Son Heung-min added a second with a little over 10 minutes to play.

When Richarlison then bundled in his first league goal of the season in the 93rd minute, Spurs thought they'd rescued a draw.

But, in a game which produced countless drama, the action was not over yet.

Jota intercepted Lucas Moura's stray pass in the dying seconds and calmly slotted home to send the crowd into raptures and secure all three points for Klopp's side.