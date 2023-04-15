It's no secret that Liverpool do not have the spending power to compete with some of the world's biggest clubs.

The Reds were believed to be seriously interested in a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

There were even suggestions that the English youngster would be welcome to a move to Anfield.

But it has now been widely reported the Reds have now pulled out the race to sign the highly coveted midfielder.

Bellingham is expected to cost well north of £100m and Liverpool don't have the budget to sign him.

Jurgen Klopp asked about potentially moving clubs in press conference

Bellingham isn't the only player that Liverpool have been heavily interested in but have not been able to sign due to budget constraints in the past few years.

Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media on Friday ahead of Liverpool's clash against Fulham on Monday evening.

During the press conference, it was suggested to the German manager that he could leave the club for a side with a bigger budget.

The reporter said: "As a manager you've proven yourself at such a level that you can go to any of those clubs and spend that money..."

Klopp had a perplexed look on his face and replied: "Yes, but this is my club. Are you suggesting I quit here & wait for the next job?"

The reporter added: "That is a possibility and it is what some fans are talking about as well. You've proven yourself at the highest level and it appears you cannot compete financially."

Klopp replied: "Gosh really? You didn't prepare me for this press conference! I don’t know what you want from me honestly. We have to do business in the market, and we will do.

"For a lot of years others may have been compared to us. Spending in football combined with football knowledge at one point adds to improvement. It's not rocket science we are talking about. We will be ready to fight again."

Jurgen Klopp: I am not angry with the owners

Klopp also expressed his feelings about Liverpool's lack of spending power compared to other clubs.

He said, per Goal: "What you want to know is, as I sit here, am I angry with our owners that we can’t do this or that? No I am not. I am not. I don’t agree all the time with everything we do, but I am employed here.

"I am not here to be angry about things that will work out or not work out. The way we did things in the past is the way we will do it in the future, that is the way."

He added: "It is clear other clubs can do, in some situations, more than us. I am the wrong person to ask about that, but that’s it. I am always here explaining it, and that is the bit that is not so cool to be honest. It is not my money we are talking about!"