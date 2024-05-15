Highlights Jurgen Klopp will go down as one of the greatest Premier League managers ever after his spell with Liverpool.

The German's Anfield stay spanned nine years after he replaced Brendan Rodgers in 2015.

Klopp's Liverpool would almost certainly have won multiple titles were it not for the ruthlessness of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Once Jurgen Klopp closes the curtain on his Premier League career this coming weekend, he will no doubt go down as one of the greatest managers, not only for Liverpool, but in world football. In his nine years at Anfield, he turned the Reds from doubters to believers and won every major trophy on offer except for the elusive Europa League, which included the Champions League, the Premier League, an FA Cup, and two League Cups.

Klopp's impact on Merseyside since he arrived at the club as Brendan Rodgers' replacement in 2015 is the stuff of legend - and a similarity to the Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley eras of yesteryear meant the Reds could take back their throne from Manchester United as the nation's top club under a statesman who knew exactly what the 'Liverpool Way' was and how to exact its full potential to reach the brow of domestic and continental football.

Masterminding the club's first Premier League title in over 30 years was a particular highlight of the Klopp era, with his rock and roll style of gegenpressing football quickly placing him in the discourse surrounding the best managers in Premier League history. But while Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Man United all have their own answers to the heated - and very much contemporary - debate, there seems to be no better time to compare the Reds' candidate to his rivals for such exaltation.

Related The 15 Best Managers in Premier League History Based on Stats Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Sir Alex Ferguson and Erik ten Hag all crack the top 10 with their points-per-match average.

Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United

On the basis of longevity, it is difficult to compare Klopp with Sir Alex Ferguson. Perhaps the only notable comparison in terms of style and achievement is the fact the latter also nipped a long domestic drought in the bud by guiding the Red Devils to their first league title in the inaugural 1992/93 Premier League campaign after 26 years of waiting.

Still, it proved to be the first of many triumphs in a 26-year occupation of the Old Trafford hot seat. Ferguson helped United to win 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, and five FA Cups. He remains the most successful British manager of all time, and his record-breaking tally of 11 Premier League Manager of the Season awards concludes an impressive backlog of accolades that spurred the club into becoming one of the richest and most celebrated football clubs in Europe.

If Klopp did decide to stay in England longer, it would have been interesting to see how he would fare after an extra 17 seasons. After all, in much less time, he achieved just one less Champions League title. Meanwhile, the German bettered Ferguson's highest Premier League points tally three times. However, nothing should be taken away from the Scot, who was the outstanding face of the Premier League throughout his entire tenure, and he still remains the benchmark that all other managers in the division aspire to.

Sir Alex Ferguson vs Jurgen Klopp - Premier League stats Statistic Sir Alex Ferguson Jurgen Klopp Matches 810 333 Wins 528 208 Draws 168 78 Losses 114 47 Win percentage (%) 65 62.46 Points 1,752 702 Points per match 2.16 2.11 Premier League titles 13 1

Arsene Wenger

Arsenal

What lets Arsene Wenger down in an otherwise striking Premier League career is his upsetting lack of judgment as to when enough was enough. While Klopp exhibited the important characteristics of self-awareness to wind the clock down on his Liverpool tenure before his legacy started to deteriorate, Wenger stayed put amid the off-field turbulence as the Emirates Stadium faithful grew tired of his end-of-career drop-off.

As Arsenal's greatest-ever manager - and the leading orchestrator in their unprecedented Invincibles season - he deserved to leave the club in seventh heaven. But after pushing his boundaries too far, he instead went out with a whimper, with a win percentage far inferior to his rivals for a position on the podium as the Premier League's best managers of all time. Despite also overseeing more games than Ferguson, the Arsenal icon only managed to secure three league titles.

Longevity only appears to work for some, and sadly, Wenger wasn't one of them. However, his larger-than-life personality made him a revered leader in north London, just as Klopp's personality reinforced his honourable status on Merseyside. And with seven FA Cups to add to the Frenchman's forgotten glory days, he still remains one of the true - overlooked - greats.

Arsene Wenger vs Jurgen Klopp - Premier League stats Statistic Arsene Wenger Jurgen Klopp Matches 828 333 Wins 476 208 Draws 199 78 Losses 153 47 Win percentage (%) 58 62.46 Points 1,627 702 Points per match 1.96 2.11 Premier League titles 3 1

Jose Mourinho

Chelsea, Manchester United & Tottenham

Jose Mourinho and Klopp couldn't be any more different to each other. Whether it be from a tactical perspective, a personality outlook, or through the means by which either manager achieved their roaring success, they sit either side of a faraway spectrum of what makes the modern-day manager. While Klopp is the energetic, excitable ringmaster that you can't keep still in moments of pure footballing ecstasy, Mourinho is the laid back yet callous tyrant - a rival manager's worst nightmare - and these polarising styles are translated onto the pitch.

Ferguson might've coined the expression that "attack wins games, defence wins titles", but nobody laid down the groundwork and built it from a thought cloud to its successful envisioning better than Mourinho, who took the statement quite literally when he organised Chelsea into an impenetrable defensive machine that won successive Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006 before returning to win them a third league title in 2015. Contrary to Klopp's belief that high-pressing, offensive football is the key to success, Mourinho still embodies a peerless game-to-game management style that sees silverware by any means necessary as the only option in the sport.

With the help of Ricardo Carvalho and John Terry - one of the greatest Premier League centre-back duos of all time - the Portuguese commander put together an 86-game unbeaten streak at Stamford Bridge over a four-year period where they did not lose at all in the league, which is a record that stands to this day (with Klopp's Liverpool streak of 68 games sitting comfortable in second). This serves as a reminder of how powerful a leader Mourinho was, even if his Tottenham days loosened his grip on the English game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2004/05 Premier League winning campaign, Chelsea set the record for the fewest goals conceded in a Premier League season (15).

Jose Mourinho vs Jurgen Klopp - Premier League stats Statistic Jose Mourinho Jurgen Klopp Matches 363 333 Wins 217 208 Draws 84 78 Losses 62 47 Win percentage (%) 59.83 62.46 Points 735 702 Points per match 2.02 2.11 Premier League titles 3 1

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City

Klopp's chief adversary throughout his time in the Premier League is Pep Guardiola. With a far healthier transfer budget and continued backing from former United Arab Emirates deputy prime minister Sheikh Mansour, it is no surprise that the Spaniard has reached higher summits than his German rival. Nonetheless, to be as successful as Guardiola still takes a lot of skill. And as he homes in on a fourth successive league title, it's difficult to see where he can improve domestically.

Liverpool know more than anyone how slim the margins can be between achieving silverware and being left empty-handed, so much so that only four results would need to change to turn two trophies into six during the Klopp era. Of the four near-misses, half of them were handed to the Reds by Guardiola's domestic bastion of invincibility, with less than three points separating the two sides in both the 18/19 and 21/22 Premier League campaigns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guardiola's Premier League win percentage of 73.93 is the highest of any manager who has managed more than 100 English top-flight games.

Intriguingly, no manager has beaten Guardiola more times than Klopp, with the pair doing battle in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund before carrying the rivalry over to the Premier League. The German's record of 12 wins, seven draws, and 11 losses against his competitor proves just how little difference there is between the two. They both have one Champions League title with their English sides, and domestically, they have both helped forge an era never seen before whereby nothing less than perfect is enough to win the league.

Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp - Premier League stats Statistic Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp Matches 303 333 Wins 224 208 Draws 41 78 Losses 38 47 Win percentage (%) 73.93 62.46 Points 713 702 Points per match 2.35 2.11 Premier League titles 5 1

All stats via Transfermarkt (as of 15/05/24)