Jurgen Klopp had a cheeky comment in store for his former player Neco Williams after the Welshman scored against Liverpool for Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The defender’s strike ultimately did not make a difference though, as the hosts secured all three points in a 3-2 win.

Following a goalless first 45, Williams levelled the tie on his return to Anfield after Diogo Jota opened the scoring with a header early in the second half.

But Liverpool’s number 20 then restored their lead four minutes later, taking his tally to four goals in his last two games.

Morgan Gibbs-White equalized for Forest again, before Mohamed Salah condemned the visitors to a fourth defeat in a row.

Klopp’s wholesome interaction with Williams

A bleak result for relegation-threatened Forest. But it was a rollercoaster ride for Liverpool fans.

And after the game, there was a great moment between Klopp and Williams in the tunnel of Anfield.

The full-back came up through the ranks at Liverpool and it was Klopp who gave him a chance in the first team back in 2019.

The defender secured a permanent move to the City Ground last summer, but based on the behind-the-scenes footage, there is still a great relationship between the two men, with Williams sporting a big smile as his former boss walks towards him.

As the pair embrace though, Klopp drops a cheeky three-word comment about Williams’ first Premier League goal.

He simply says to the player: “It was deflected.”

Andy Robertson did get a huge touch on the ball after Williams struck it, which was enough to take it past the stranded Alisson.

The former Liverpool youngster simply smiled after Klopp’s comment before saying: “It was on target though, so it was a goal.”

A nice chat between the two men followed in what was a really wholesome interaction which you can see for yourselves below.

Klopp: “Things have changed”

Saturday’s victory was a massive one for the Reds, with them closing the gap to Tottenham Hotspur and fifth place to just three points.

It follows their thumping victory against Leeds United, meaning Liverpool have won back-to-back games for the first time since March.

Liverpool also have a game in hand over Spurs, and a victory in that will be enough for them to leapfrog the North London club in the table.

And Klopp believes there has been a clear improvement in the last two games.

"Things have changed," he said, as per BBC Sport. "How we defend is much better, ball-orientated and being compact.

"I saw a lot of top counter-pressing today. That, for us, is super important. We are much clearer in that department. It feels like it changed.

"If you are solid, aggressive and positive in your defending, you can build on that.

"For me, it is the first time this season we have that. Late, but hopefully not too late."

Top-four looks to be out of reach, with Manchester United nine points clear of the Reds with a game in hand on their rivals. But Klopp will still hope to finish the season as strongly as possible.

They return to action on Wednesday 26 April, with a trip to the London Stadium and a match against West Ham next up for Liverpool.