Highlights Jurrien Timber is slowly returning to full fitness after a knee injury in his Premier League debut for Arsenal.

Arteta confirms no injury concerns ahead of the crucial match, giving him selection headaches.

Timber has shown promise in U21 matches, and he's now available for selection for the senior squad.

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has spent the majority of the season on the treatment table after suffering a knee injury in the opening game of the campaign, but he's now returning to full fitness as Mikel Arteta provides an update ahead of their game against Bournemouth.

Timber made his Premier League debut for the Gunners against Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the season, but an awkward challenge led to the defender suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The Dutch international is yet to feature for the senior squad since, but he's slowly making his return to full fitness.

The 22-year-old can play in the middle of defence as well as in either full-back position, so his versatility would have been useful for Arteta. The north London club only secured his signature in the previous summer transfer window, but they're yet to see what he's capable of in an Arsenal shirt.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's crucial Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta provided an update on the fitness of Timber, confirming that every member of the squad is fit and available...

"Yes everybody is fit and available so now it’s the headache to make the right selection."

Timber made his return for Arsenal's U21 side back in April, scoring after eight minutes before being substituted at half-time. The Dutch defender later featured for the U21s once again, playing 71 minutes in a 2-0 victory over Liverpool. He now appears to be edging closer to full fitness, and although there's not long remaining in the season, it will be a huge boost for the Gunners ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

Although Arsenal are competing for the Premier League title and every game between now and the end of the campaign is crucial, it would be surprising to see Timber flung straight in at the deep end and given a start against Bournemouth.

The return of Timber is a boost, but having every single senior player fit and available will be music to the ears of Arsenal supporters. Although the Premier League title race isn't in their hands with Manchester City just a point behind with a game in hand, they can continue applying the pressure by winning every single game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurrien Timber has played just 49 minutes of Premier League football for Arsenal.

Arteta on Jorginho's Future at Arsenal

He now looks set to stay

According to The Athletic, Jorginho has now been offered a new contract at the Emirates Stadium and he's expected to sign on the dotted line to extend his stay at the club. The Italian midfielder was out of contract in the summer, so the Gunners are looking to tie him down for at least another season.

During his press conference on Friday, Arteta was asked about Jorginho, confirming that he would love to keep him...