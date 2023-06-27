Arsenal are moving towards a 'positive conclusion' in the pursuit of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After falling short of Manchester City in the Premier League title race last season, Mikel Arteta will need to bring in reinforcements.

Arsenal transfer news - Jurrien Timber

The Telegraph have recently reported that Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Timber, who is expected to cost in the region of £40m.

A defender may not have seemed like a priority for the Gunners this summer, but adding quality competition in all areas of the pitch will be pivotal if they are to compete with Man City once again.

The north London club are also in the market for Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, showing their ambition early in the transfer window.

Arsenal could face some competition for the signature of Timber, however, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are considering Timber as a backup solution.

Timber worked with Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax, which could give them an advantage in the race, but it appears that Arsenal are currently leading the way.

What has Jones said about Timber?

Jones has suggested that Arsenal feel they've made a breakthrough in negotiations to sign Timber this summer.

Timber already has his mind halfway to north London.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Arsenal feel like they have made a breakthrough on Timber and that’s a significant moment. The player’s mindset is now halfway to north London and the talks are heading towards a positive conclusion to this pursuit of a player that really is going to be a strong asset.

"The personal terms they have struck are at a fantastic number for Arsenal and they think the total deal will also be wrapped up at a fee that is very suitable to them."

Would Timber be a smart signing for Arsenal?

As per Transfermarkt, Timber has predominantly played a centre-back during his short career, but has also played on the right-hand side of defence.

With Arteta opting to utilise a natural central defender - Ben White - at right-back, Timber could be the ideal competition considering their similar skill sets.

At the age of 22, Timber is likely only going to get better, so it could be a clever signing from the Gunners.

For a fee of £40m, a relatively low amount in today's market, Arsenal may feel pleased with their early business.