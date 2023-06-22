Arsenal have held positive conversations with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber regarding a move to the Emirates Stadium, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners aren't messing around in the transfer window as they target multiple new signings.

Arsenal transfer news - Jurrien Timber

Timber has been linked with a move away from Ajax this summer.

Earlier this week, David Ornstein reported that Arsenal were working on a deal to sign Timber, submitting an opening offer of £30m.

Ornstein adds that the Dutch club want £50m to allow Timber to leave the club.

Timber has featured predominantly as a centre-back for Ajax, but has also been used in a right-back role, as per Transfermarkt.

With Mikel Arteta utilising Ben White as a right-back, who tucks in as a third centre-back in possession, Timber could be ideal for that role.

Whether Timber has the ability at his age to displace White in the starting 11 remains to be seen, but at the very least he'd be an excellent backup with vast potential.

The Dutch international is still only 22 years old, but no player started more games than Timber for Ajax last season, as per FBref.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Timber?

Romano has confirmed that the conversations regarding Timber joining Arsenal have been positive so far.

Timber wants to play in the Premier League one day, and talks will continue over the next few days.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Now, we have to see how much in the end that Ajax will accept for the player who is out of contract in the summer of 2025. The conversation has been positive.

"The player has a big dream of being a Premier League player one day. So, as I mentioned, there is a very positive atmosphere around this negotiation and I think there is a good chance to continue in the next days."

Would Timber be a smart signing for Arsenal?

As cover and competition, you won't find a player more suited to mirroring the role White plays for the Gunners.

Timber can be an option in the centre of defence as well as at right-back, but also performing to an excellent level.

The young defender averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.03 last season in the Eredivisie, whilst also managing 1.4 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, and 1.9 clearances per game.

More impressively, Timber completed 92% of his passes throughout the campaign.