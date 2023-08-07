Highlights Jurrien Timber had an impressive game for Arsenal, excelling both defensively and offensively against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

His solid performance at left-back, despite being planned for right-back, showed his versatility and potential impact on the team.

Timber's previous success at Ajax, winning titles and individual awards, suggests that Arsenal made a smart acquisition in signing him.

Jurrien Timber's Arsenal career is off to a cracking start, with the 22-year-old thriving as the Gunners beat Manchester City to win the Community Shield this weekend.

The former Ajax man put in a solid display as he helped his new side overcome their Premier League rivals in a penalty shootout, and fans are loving what they saw from him. A video of Timber's highlights has gone viral online after Arsenal's victory, with his performance a strong indication of what the club's fans can expect to see from him heading into the new season.

It was a masterclass in the basics, with the Dutchman looking impressive at the back doing the nitty-gritty, while also thriving going forward with the ball at his feet. While the club plans to play Timber at right-back this year, he was initially deployed on the left side of Arsenal's defence against City, so if he looks that good out of his planned position, time will only tell how good he'll look when he slots in on his natural side.

How good did Jurrien Timber look defensively?

As far as starts go, a competitive debut against City is as tough as it gets, but Timber looked fantastic and handled the Cityzen's side defensively with ease it seemed.

The 22-year-old rarely put a foot wrong at the back, and he stood tall to help nullify Pep Guardiola's side and their attack at almost every opportunity.

Having spent the majority of his career playing in the centre of defence, plans to play Timber at right-back this season surprised many, so having him show out at left-back against City wasn't what anyone saw coming, and the decision could have gone quite wrong, but he did a fantastic job.

Whether it was a last-ditch-block, an impressive aerial performance, with numerous headed clearances at the back, or just superb one-on-one defending, Timber rose to the occasion against one of the best teams in the world, and the acquisition from Ajax is looking like a genius one for Arsenal as they build on last season's second-placed finish.

He looked just as good offensively

As a defender, a strong performance at the back is what Arsenal and the club's fans will have been hoping for from Timber during the Community Shield as they look to strengthen their backline, but what might have been a pleasant surprise is just how impressive the 22-year-old looked going forward for the Gunners.

Despite playing out of his natural position, and having spent the majority of his season playing in the centre of a backline, the Dutchman looked a natural on the left, bombing up and down the flank like an elite fullback.

He looked comfortable with the ball at his feet, regularly taking on City's defenders while evading their challenges as he carried the ball progressively up the pitch. It offered a new wrinkle for the club, with his offensive capabilities seemingly just as good as his defensive ones.

It remains to be seen whether Timber will offer an upgrade on Ben White defensively at the right-back position for Arsenal this season, with the Englishman thriving in the role last year, but his impact going forward will be what ensures the move is a positive one and helps improve the Gunners at the back in more ways than one.

Video: Timber's highlights vs Man City

How did Arsenal get on against Manchester City in the Community Shield?

Timber's impressive performance certainly didn't go amiss, as Arsenal were victorious against City for the first time in three years, coming from behind to beat the treble-winning superstars on penalties.

After Cole Palmer gave Guardiola's side the lead in the second half, it seemed the Gunners were about to lose once again to City, but Mikel Arteta's men refused to give up and bagged a massive equaliser in the dying moments as Leandro Trossard's effort was deflected past Stefan Ortega.

Before the equaliser, though, Arsenal looked value for money, and they were more than holding their own against their Premier League rivals. After the club fell short towards the end of last season, many have expected Arsenal to experience something of a hangover, dropping off this year and somewhat returning to reality, but if their performance this weekend is anything to go by, they're only getting better.

How did Jurrien Timber do at Ajax?

After it emerged that Arsenal were paying £34m for Timber this summer, it was safe to assume his tenure at his previous club Ajax had to have been impressive to merit such a fee, and you'd have been right to believe so.

Over the course of three years as a first-team regular for the Dutch club, Timber excelled at the heart of the defence, winning two Eredivisie titles, while making 121 appearances for the club.

Having won both the Eredivise Player of the Year award and the Eredivisie Talent of the Year award during 2021-22 season, as well as the club's own Talent of the Year award, named after Marco van Basten, the defender was regularly one of Ajax's best players during his time in the club's first-team, and even spent his final year in the Netherlands as the side's vice-captain.

His departure will be a huge loss for the club and a huge gain for the Gunners.

Timber wasn't the only new Arsenal signing to make his competitive debut for the club against City, though, with Declan Rice and Kai Havertz also appearing during the contest. Former West Ham United midfielder Rice showed why Arsenal were willing to splash the cash on him as well, with the Englishman putting on a fine display in the middle of the park as he held Guardiola's men at bay for the most part.

Havertz, on the other hand, was kept fairly quiet by City, playing up front in his unnatural position. With plans to move him back into his more comfortable number 10 role as the season progresses, there's still plenty of time for the former Chelsea man to find his stride at the Emirates, though.