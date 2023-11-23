Highlights Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has featured just once for the Gunners this season, and he's potentially suffered a setback in his recovery.

Mikel Arteta opted not to bring in a replacement in the summer transfer window, but there's an opportunity to do so again in January.

The Gunners are focusing on reinforcing other positions in the winter at the moment, with Fabrizio Romano naming one player who is top of their shortlist.

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has spent the majority of the season on the sideline after suffering an injury in the opening game, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT, discussing a potential setback.

Timber signed for the Gunners back in July for a fee of £38m from Ajax, as per Sky Sports. The 22-year-old was given a role in the starting XI for Arsenal's first game of the season against Nottingham Forest, but the Dutch international was brought off with an injury. It was later confirmed that Timber had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) and would undergo surgery.

The former Ajax man hasn't featured for the north London club since and isn't expected to return anytime soon. It's a real shame for Timber and Mikel Arteta, especially as the Spanish tactician considered him a key player for his squad after starting him in their opening game.

Jurrien Timber might not play again this season

An ACL rupture usually keeps players out for an extended period of time and after recovering and then building up match fitness, it's rare that they will return before the end of the campaign. As per MailOnline, there was hope that Timber may play in the new year towards the end of the season, but Dutch outlet AD have claimed that he's unlikely to make Ronald Koeman's squad for the European Championships in Germany next summer.

Timber could be ruled out for the entire season, which is a huge blow for the Gunners and Arteta. His versatility would have made him a useful option in Arsenal's push for the Premier League title, considering he's featured in a host of different positions during his career.

Jurrien Timber - Positions played in his career Positions Appearances Goals Assists Centre-back 166 9 6 Right-back 49 2 1 Left-back 10 0 1 Defensive Midfielder 2 1 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT during the summer transfer window that Arsenal might have been considering dipping into the market to find a replacement for Timber. Although the north London club failed to bring in another defender before the deadline, it will be interesting to see if they make a move in January, given Timber has reportedly suffered a setback.

Although Arteta won't have been expecting to be able to call upon Timber for the majority of the season, it's not ideal if the Dutchman has suffered a setback. The Gunners invested a significant amount of money in the defender during the summer transfer window, so to not have him available has been a huge blow.

Jacobs has suggested that sources indicated early on that a return in April was pencilled in, but a setback could see him ruled out until the summer, ultimately ruling him out of the Euros. The journalist adds that it would be a huge risk for Koeman to call upon Timber even if he's recovered, due to a lack of match fitness. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Yes, it's a fluid situation for sure. Obviously, it was an ACL injury just after one competitive game for Arsenal. This is really unfortunate, because he's a player that arrived with a big reputation and when he is fit, he's going to be very important for Arsenal. I think that originally, sources had indicated that early April would be a kind of best-case scenario, and it does appear that there's been a setback of sorts, which will then delay that into the summer. That certainly puts any Euro participation in doubt, and obviously, even if the player's fit, he won't have played football for the best part of a year. So there's fit and there's match fit, and it would probably be quite risky to take Timber to the Euros without any significant competitive football regardless."

Mikel Arteta is planning for the January transfer window

Although Arsenal might not dip into the market to sign a player to replace Timber, with the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White able to play across multiple positions in defence, Arteta and his recruitment team could be in the market to reinforce other areas of the squad.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is top of their shortlist heading into January. It could be a tough task convincing the Midlands club to part ways with the Brazilian, considering how pivotal he has been to helping Unai Emery's side climb up the league over the last few years.