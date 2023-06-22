Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Arsenal target Jurrien Timber this summer, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have made a move for Timber with Fabrizio Romano reporting he has 'accepted' he will be joining the Gunners, but United can't be ruled out of the race just yet.

Manchester United transfer news - Jurrien Timber

Timber worked with Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax, before the Dutch manager made the move to Old Trafford.

Antony and Lisandro Martinez followed ten Hag over to England, and Timber was heavily linked with a move last summer.

The Mirror reported last year that United were in talks to sign Timber, but a move failed to materialise.

Now, the Gunners have entered the race to secure his signature.

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal have submitted an offer worth £30m for Timber, but Ajax are wanting in the region of £50m for the young defender.

Speaking during his time at Ajax, ten Hag was full of praise for Timber's character in the dressing room, and his versatility.

He said: "He (Timber) could even play at left-back or in central midfield. He will not immediately be the leader of the Ajax first team, but he dares to speak out immediately and has not been shy in the dressing room. Those are important qualities to get far."

What has Galetti said about Timber?

Galetti has suggested that Timber is appreciated by ten Hag and United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Man Utd are exploring backup solutions, and Timber is one of them, with Erik ten Hag knowing and appreciating him very well. Even Arsenal targeted him as a possible reinforcement for the summer, so the race for the Ajax player will be fierce.

"In general, Timber is ready to say goodbye to his current club and is keen to land in the Premier League."

What's next for Timber?

Whether United enter the race remains to be seen, but it will certainly make things difficult for Timber when making a decision on his future.

Although Arsenal enjoyed the better season most recently in terms of league position, United won a trophy.

Timber is also familiar with ten Hag and has already built up a relationship with the United manager.

Either way, both sides will be competing in the Champions League next term, so it's a nice situation to be in for the 22-year-old to be in.

Ultimately, it appears that the Premier League is where he wants to ply his trade.