Arsenal target Jurrien Timber only wants to join Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal insider Teamnewsandtix has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have acted fast in the transfer window so far as they look to go one step further in the Premier League next season.

Arsenal transfer news - Jurrien Timber

After falling short of Manchester City in the race for the title, Arsenal have looked to strengthen their squad early in the summer transfer window.

Kai Havertz was officially announced as their first signing, with Declan Rice edging closer to making the move to north London.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Ajax defender Timber.

The Dutch defender recently addressed his future and wasn't able to give a definitive answer as to whether he'd be staying at Ajax.

He said: "Will I stay with Ajax anyway? I’m not sure, I can’t say that. I’m not in talks with Ajax now. My agent had a good talk a few times, but it’s not like we’re talking about anything right now.”

Journalist Sami Mokbel has claimed that Timber could earn up to £120k-a-week at the Emirates Stadium, if the Gunners complete a deal to sign the 22-year-old.

What has Teamnewsandtix said about Timber?

Teamnewsandtix has suggested that Timber only wants to join Arsenal, in a similar situation to Rice.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "That's got Timber to tell other clubs that he only wants Arsenal, which is Arsenal's complete aim with meeting players. We're just, similar to Rice really, waiting to agree a fee. I think it will be a bit easier.

"I think Timber has a bit of an agreement with Ajax after last season. That's sort of where we're at with that."

Will Timber be a good signing for Arsenal?

Considering he's capable of playing on the right-hand side of defence as well as at centre-back, Timber could be an adequate squad option for Arteta's side.

The Gunners were without the distraction of Champions League football last season, but after finishing in the top four in the 2022/2023 campaign, adding quality in depth will be pivotal.

Last term, Timber started 34 league games for Ajax, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.03 - an impressive achievement for a 22-year-old playing in senior football.

The young defender also averaged 1.2 interceptions, 1.4 tackles, and 1.9 clearances per game.