The F1 field has been asked for their thoughts on the potential for an on-track protest from the Just Stop Oil group at the British Grand Prix.

The group are fighting to prevent new oil and gas contracts in a bid to improve the climate crisis, and in recent times they have staged a number of protests, from gluing themselves to roads, throwing orange powder over snooker tables at the world championship, and breaking into the Grand National, through to invading the pitch during a recent Ashes test match and conducting a number of invasions at Wimbledon.

Indeed, in recent weeks, with a number of high profile sporting events going on in this country, they have really upped their activity, and the fear is they will look to do the same this weekend at the British Grand Prix, potentially risking their lives by entering a live track with 200mph cars racing past.

2022's protest at the British Grand Prix

We actually saw a protest staged in 2022 on the opening lap of the GP but the race had already been neutralised, thanks to a huge shunt involving Zhou Guanyu, and so the speed at which the cars went past the people on track was far reduced.

However, with the 2023 edition now upon us this weekend, once again there is concern that we might be about to see a dangerous stunt pulled by the group as they continue to try and get their message across.

F1 drivers react to Just Stop Oil protest fears

Protesting peacefully, of course, is a right in this country but when there's a chance those protests could start putting lives in danger, there's naturally hopes that such a line won't be crossed.

Indeed, Lewis Hamilton, though supportive of protest in general, explained how he hopes any action this weekend would be safely away from the tarmac:

“We are hoping we have learnt from the experience. We have 100 more marshals this weekend, which will be supportive to make sure it doesn’t happen.

“From my perspective, and my team’s perspective, we are focused on sustainability and we believe in what people are fighting for and we are making those changes as a sport.

“But safety is key. We don’t want to put them in harm’s way and we don’t want to put anyone else in harm’s way. If there was to be one we hope it is not on track.”

A number of other drivers were also asked about the potential for protest during a live session, with Lando Norris, another British driver on home turf, giving his thoughts too:

“I’m a driver at the end of the day but you have to accept what people want to do in certain situations.

“It’s just something that I don’t think can happen at a racing event. If it happens in the paddock or something then I guess it causes different scenarios. It just can’t happen on a racetrack because you put people’s lives in danger.

“Not just the people who get on circuit, but they don’t realise the consequences of what can happen, they would be extreme.

“It’s happening more and more it seems, they have the right to do it and so forth but there’s a time and a place and that needs to be understood.”