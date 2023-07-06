Manchester United target Justin Biljow could be a better fit for their transfer budget and would allow them to make a strong offer for Rasmus Hojlund, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Signing a goalkeeper could be a major priority for Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United transfer news - Justin Biljow

David De Gea's contract at United has now expired, and as it stands, he will no longer be playing at Old Trafford.

As a result, United are now in the market for multiple new goalkeepers, with Dutch shot-stopper Biljow reportedly a target for the Red Devils.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that United are following the Feyenoord goalkeeper.

Romano has claimed that United contacted Biljow in May, and they could make further contact this week.

According to reports in Biljow's home country, the 25-year-old is keen on a move to the Manchester club.

With De Gea leaving for free, spending a significant fee on a new number one could hurt United financially, so they may be looking to sign a goalkeeper for a bargain fee.

According to Jones, Biljow could be that player, which will allow ten Hag to spend more of his transfer kitty on a new striker if the Feyenoord goalkeeper is only going to cost £20m.

What has Jones said about Biljow?

Jones has suggested that Biljow could be a better fit for United in terms of their transfer budget, which could allow them to go all in on Atalanta striker Hojlund.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It would probably better fit United's current budget because it would allow them to make a strong offer for Rasmus Hojlund, if they can get him for below the £20m mark, which I'm hearing is possible.

"It's a risk though, because he's just not as reliable as other options they've been looking at such as Andre Onana and David Raya."

Who else could Man Utd look to target in goal?

As Jones has mentioned, Onana and Raya are two options United have considered during the summer transfer window.

However, they are going to be a lot more expensive than Biljow, who could cost just £20m.

Brentford reportedly value Raya at around £40m, whereas Inter Milan have already rejected a bid of £38m from United for Onana.

Elsewhere, the Mirror have claimed that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is another candidate for the position at Old Trafford, but the England international has recently signed a new deal at Goodison Park.

Where else do Man Utd need to strengthen?

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Hojlund is keen on a move to United, so that's something that we might see progress in this window.

The Athletic have also claimed that Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is of interest to the Red Devils, so it's clear to see that signing a striker could be one of their main priorities.

After securing former Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, the goalkeeper and centre-forward positions could be next.