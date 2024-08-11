Highlights Fields struggled with fumbles and sacks, hindering offensive production.

Need to limit mistakes and convert layup throws for consistent success.

Fields must stay ahead of chains and quickly overcome challenges for improved performance.

After a string of strong training camp performances as the first-team quarterback, Justin Fields was given the opportunity to start the Pittsburgh Steelers' first preseason game versus the Houston Texans with Russell Wilson still nursing a calf injury.

It was a mixed bag of sorts from Fields' during his three series of plays, and the Steelers offense didn't end any of their first-quarter possessions with points.

The former 2021 first-round pick's opening two drives featured fumbles during the snap exchange with center Nate Herbig. While the team's offense recovered both, they killed the rhythm that Pittsburgh did have, which led to drive-ending punts.

In Fields' final drive, he had his most positive showing by converting two first-down completions to George Pickens and Van Jefferson. He even had what looked to be a second down completion to Jefferson once again, which was ruled incomplete by the refs and not challenged by head coach Mike Tomlin.

Alas, the good momentum came to a screeching halt as Fields was compressed inside the pocket by the Texans' pass rush and sacked by Jerry Hughes and Mario Edwards, knocking Pittsburgh out of field goal range.

An opening-drive fumble, a follow-up three-and-out and an eight-play drive tanked by a third-down sack defined Justin Fields preseason outing. Not an entirely miserable showing, but a lot of meat was left on the bone.

How can Fields turn the page and give a better showing in Week 2 versus the Buffalo Bills? He can rectify and control a few things on his own end.

Stay Ahead of the Chains

Fields showed a lack of awareness of down & distance

While Nate Herbig took "100%" of the blame for both of the porous center/quarterback exchanges, Fields deserves to be held responsible also for not handling them properly or overcoming them to continue the drive.

Coach Tomlin was mostly diplomatic about Fields' performance:

"I thought he did some nice things. But obviously, he was a component of the C-Q exchange, and from my perspective, that's dual responsibility on the center and quarterback. It negated a lot of good things going on in those first couple of drives."

The opening drive fumble knocked the Steelers into an inevitable third and long that Fields wasn't able to overcome through the air with a seven-yard toss to tight end Patt Freiermuth. The second drive fumble culminated in Fields dashing for a two-yard gain the following play before getting sacked with quickness on third and four by Texans' edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

"We were just shooting ourselves in the foot. Fumbled snap, I think all three phases, so we can definitley be better in that part."

Fields is at his best when the offense maintains forward progression. Playing behind the sticks due to his own miscues isn't where he thrives, and we saw that on consecutive drives. While some of those situations weren't entirely on him, it's his job to limit them as much as possible.

Quickly Make the Easy Throws

Holding onto the ball has been a theme in Fields' career

The fumbles and sacks withstanding, Justin Fields completed all but one of his six tosses for 67 yards in a variety of forms.

A play-action dump off to running back Najee Harris gained a first down on the game's opening play. His next toss was on a curl route to Pickens against off coverage that was turned into a 15-yard first down pickup.

Both of Fields first two tosses were prior to his first fumble, while his Freiermuth toss on the second drive followed his second fumbled snap of the game. On his last drive, he had completions to Pickens and Jefferson of 10 and 20 yards.

The Jefferson toss was probably his best throw of the game as it came off of a play-action pass that featured Fields going into his drop and firing an accurate ball in stride to Jefferson.

His lone incompletion on the day came on the same drive when he slightly missed Van Jefferson on a comeback route to the boundary. To be fair, instant replay somewhat showed a catch may have been made despite being ruled as incomplete.

All of Fields' pass attempts were in the flow of the offense and very decisive decisions. The playcalling will continue to be there, allowing him to maximize his initial read and fire accordingly. As long as he continues to do that and let his playmakers do the damage, he should be alright.

