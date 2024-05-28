Highlights Justin Fields does not expect to be returning kicks and calls the situation a misinterpretation from the media.

There will be lots of pressure on Fields, now joining his second NFL team

Fields' future hinges on his ability to beat out Russell Wilson for the Pittsburgh starting job.

Justin Fields finds himself under a microscope even at the end of May when we’re talking about kick returns. For a brief moment, the NFL media lit up with stories about the former Chicago Bears quarterback returning kickoffs. As it turns out, that’s very much not in the works, according to Fields:

“Nah, I think everybody kind of interpreted it wrong. Coach Danny [Smith] was basically just trying to send a message that no matter who you are, you could be on special teams. He just used that as an example.”

Despite the desperate nature of football stories deep in the offseason, it does shine a light on the amount of pressure Fields is under. If he can’t succeed in his second high-profile stop, he’s likely to need to work on that return game.

Fields was traded to Pittsburgh back in March for what was a pretty low return for Chicago, (a conditional sixth-round pick). With Fields landing with the team he admitted he wanted to go to, he'll have to make the most of his new opportunity.

It May Be Pittsburgh or Bust for Fields

The clock is ticking on Fields’ future as a franchise QB

Credit:Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Fields is expected to bring another element to Pittsburgh's offense, even if Wilson wins the starting job out of training camp, which is still the most likely scenario. However, Fields is definitely expected to get some snaps under center.

In his three seasons as a pro, Fields has flashed a cavalcade of highlights. However, the fact he only garnered a conditional sixth-round pick speaks to the doubts around the league over his starting potential. Pittsburgh also declined his fifth rookie option while head coach Mike Tomlin declared Russell Wilson held the “pole position” for the starting job:

"We've been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start. I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran, man. He's got a proven process of readiness. He's been in this league a long time. He's capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends, running backs, et cetera. He's just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes to be the guy over the course of a 12-month calendar and I just think that that's something that a younger guy like Justin could learn from."

If Fields CAN’T wrestle the job from Wilson based on how poorly the veteran played with the Denver Broncos, that should set off some serious alarm bells. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s predilection for running the ball should give him a big leg up over his aging counterpart.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Fields has completed 60.3 percent of his attempts for 6,674 yards with 40 touchdowns to 30 interceptions with a 82.3 passer rating. He's also rushed for 2,220 yards and 14 TDs on 356 carries.

At least we know, for now, that special teams aren’t in Fields' near future, as he joked:

“It’s funny how serious social media takes everything. It was kind of funny to me when everybody was making a big deal about it for no reason.”

The fact that he hasn’t played special teams since roughly middle school probably should have tipped us off. Still, the former 11th overall pick from the 2021 draft only has so much more time before he’s deemed a career backup and gadget player. Theoretically, the stable environment of Pittsburgh gives him a great chance to prove he’s a starter.

Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.