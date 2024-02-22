Highlights Justin Fields wants to stay in Chicago

Despite his preference, what's best for the team is the top priority.

The Atlanta Falcons are favored to land Fields this offseason.

Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields has been discussed as a potential trade piece ever since it was determined the organization would once again have the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Whether Chicago fans want to see the team invest in Fields’ development or take a chance on a new potential franchise quarterback, the Bears’ front office is tasked with the difficult decision at the top of the draft.

Recently, Fields made his first public statement on the matter in an appearance on the St. Brown Brothers Podcast, and it’s safe to say he has a preference in where he ends up.

Fields wants to stay in Chicago

Despite the QB’s desires, business is business

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

According to Fields himself, the Ohio State product wants to continue playing in a Bears uniform next season.

"Of course I want to stay," Fields said on the St. Brown Brothers Podcast. "I can't see myself playing in another place, but I know how the league is. If it was up to me, I would stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city's lit. The fans there, they're great. But it's a business.

During his three-year tenure as the Bears’ starting quarterback, Fields hasn’t exactly lived up to top-10 pick expectations, but he’s shown an incredible amount of potential. The arm accuracy and deep ball isn’t up to par with the NFL standard, but Fields is simply unreal when escaping the pocket and using his legs to make plays.

Posting an average of roughly 2,225 passing yards, 13 touchdowns through the air, and 10 interceptions per season, the mobile quarterback has found an awkward middle ground. Relative to other players at the position, Fields has been just good enough to maintain his job, but shown little to no signs of being anything spectacular.

Fields went on to inform his teammate Equanimeous St. Brown and Detroit Lions’ receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown that he’s heard practically nothing internally about the situation regarding his future with the organization.

One might be surprised Fields’ first public comments on the matter are rather positive considering he recently unfollowed the Bears on social media platforms. The St. Brown brothers also addressed this issue on their podcast with Fields, as the Bears’ QB went on to claim he was taking a break from social media to enjoy vacation and get away from everything.

"Why do people take social media so serious?" Fields said. "I'm just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I'm just trying not to have football on my timeline... I'm about to go on vacation, I don't want to see no football."

Although Fields might not have his wish of staying in Chicago granted, returning to his roots might be the boost he needs to turn things around at this point in his career.

Justin Fields in Atlanta?

The Falcons are favorites to land the former Ohio State QB

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As Fields alluded to, the NFL is a business and at the end of the day organizations are going to do what they believe is best for the future of the team, regardless of individual desires. Based on the current betting market, the odds are in favor of Fields suiting up for a different team in 2024.

Betting Odds For Justin Fields' Next Team Team Odds Atlanta Falcons -130 Pittsburgh Steelers +350 New England Patriots +700 Chicago Bears +750 Denver Broncos +1000 Washington Commanders +1200 Las Vegas Raiders +1200 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3500 Seattle Seahawks +3500 Minnesota Vikings +5000 *Odds based on time of publishing and are subject to change

With the Atlanta Falcons in need of a change at QB and Fields growing up in Georgia, this might be the best-case scenario for all parties involved. Although he made it abundantly clear remaining a Bear is his top priority, Fields didn’t dismiss the idea of playing in the Big A at some point.

"The only con of going back home would be people hitting my phone crazy. Wanting tickets to the game," Fields said.

While obtaining a veteran QB like Kirk Cousins would provide stability for a talented young roster like Atlanta’s, Fields might just be the spark necessary to make things click. As the odds would suggest, Fields suiting up in red and black next season is the most likely scenario as things stand.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All betting odds courtesy of BetMGM unless stated otherwise.