Highlights Justin Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick that could become a fourth rounder based on playtime.

Fields is expected to sit behind Russell Wilson at QB.

The Steelers' move helped strengthen the quarterback position with two viable options under center.

The back-and-forth conversations regarding Justin Fields' future with the Chicago Bears can now come to a screeching halt, as the mobile quarterback has been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The actual trade package itself is incredibly underwhelming, especially after general manager Ryan Poles hinted at commanding a "historic haul" for Fields early in the offseason. Frankly, the Bears needed to act with urgency in finding a trade partner for Fields if drafting Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall was the inevitable route they were taking, and the front office failed to do so.

With several talented free agent quarterbacks already signing elsewhere ever since the legal tampering period opened up on March 11, Fields was seemingly left out of the picture. Because of this, the Bears received only a 2025 sixth-round pick with the potential of turning into a fourth-round pick depending on Fields' playing time in Pittsburgh.

As Schefter reported, Fields must play at least 51% of snaps in 2024 for the pick to elevate to a fourth rounder.

Fields is Set To Sit Behind Russell Wilson

Wilson is the expected week 1 starter

This is a slam dunk, grand slam, hole-in-one move on the Steelers' behalf. After several seasons of mediocrity at the quarterback position with Kenny Pickett under center, who was recently traded as well, Pittsburgh has not one, but two viable signal callers that can make an immediate impact on the offense.

Thanks to the Denver Broncos taking on the largest dead cap hit in NFL history, Pittsburgh was able to sign Wilson to a one-year veteran's minimum contract worth only $1.2 million while Denver takes care of the rest of Wilson's money. Now, thanks to the Bears' failure to find a trade partner early in the free agency period, they acquired a quarterback that would be an instant starter for practically half of the league, and it cost them a sixth-round pick.

While one might assume Fields is the clear-cut answer as the first-string QB after Wilson's horrid stint in Denver, the team is expected to go with the former Bronco as their day one starter.

Justin Fields 2023 QB Ranks (Min. 100 Att.) Category Fields Rank Passing Yards 2,562 22nd Passing Touchdowns 16 20th Interceptions 9 T-22nd Completion % 61.4% 29th Passer Rating 86.3 22nd Rushing Yards 657 2nd

Fields has an abundance of talent as well as untapped potential to do great things in this league, but he never exactly found his groove while in Chicago. Could this be caused by a lack of weapons and a lack of competent coaching? Of course. Regardless, Fields will benefit from learning behind one of the games most experienced signal callers and this might be the best thing for his career at this point in time.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic : Justin Fields' 171.6 passing yards per game since 2022 are the lowest of all qualifying quarterbacks.

With that being said, Wilson will likely have the shortest leash of any starting QB in 2024. If Wilson stinks it up, the team won't hesitate to bring Fields in to take over.

Welcome to Chicago, Caleb Williams

This move all but guarantees Chicago is taking a QB at No. 1

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Considering the Bears hold the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and their listed starter after Fields' departure is Tyson Bagent, it's safe to say Chicago plans to draft a QB.

The conspiracies surrounding Chicago's secretive plan to trade the first overall pick have been laid to rest, and there will be another first-round QB in the Windy City. While USC's Caleb Williams is an enticing prospect, it's hard to focus on the positives considering Fields' fall from grace.

Caleb Williams' Career Stats Year Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Completion Percentage 2021 1,912 21 4 64.5% 2022 4,537 42 5 66.6% 2023 3,633 30 5 68.6%

Chicago traded up from No. 20 to No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select fields. While, of course, first-round picks don't always work out as front offices expect them to, parting ways with a top-15 pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick is simply bad business.

With that being said, Chicago's new-look offense appears mighty enticing on paper. With recent additions of Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, and Gerald Everett in free agency, Chicago has a variety of talented weapons at Williams' disposal. This is something the team failed to do when Fields arrived, which ultimately led to his demise. So, could things be different for Williams this time around?

