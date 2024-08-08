Highlights Coming out of college, Justin Fields was a very exciting draft pick, and was selected in the top of the first round by the Chicago Bears.

Unfortunately, Fields wasn't able to put it all together during his time with the Bears, and he now finds himself with the Pittsburgh Steelers, competing for the starting role.

Here's why the Steelers are likely to choose Russell Wilson over Fields to start in 2024.

With the emergence of dual-threat quarterbacks taking over the league over the past couple of seasons, there have been few more exciting as a prospect than Justin Fields. Coming out of Ohio State, Fields possessed an excellent arm and supreme running talent, making him one of the more electric collegiate quarterbacks of all-time.

Fields was a top recruit out of high school, and spent time at both Georgia and Ohio State. He excelled at every level before the NFL, giving scouts few reasons to doubt his talents at the premier level of the game.

Unfortunately for Fields, not much has gone according to plan during his short time in the NFL so far. Fields had a couple of chances with the Chicago Bears, but failed to prove himself as the legitimate starting quarterback during his time there.

He now finds himself a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he is currently battling Russell Wilson for the starting role. The Steelers were in need of help at the position this offseason, leading them to bring in both Fields and Wilson, another player looking for a new home after falling on hard times.

Unfortunately for Fields, the Steelers are likely to choose Wilson over him.

Where it Went Downhill For Fields

While he had bright moments, inconsistent overall play led to Fields' exit from Chicago

Chicago made an investment in Fields, selecting him with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He got his chance to play pretty quickly in the Windy City, but things never worked out quite the way Fields—or the Bears—had hoped.

In his rookie season, Fields was pretty solid as a rusher, amassing nearly 500 yards on the ground. However, he failed to establish any consistency in the air. Fields would throw for 1,850 yards in 2021, with a completion percentage of just 58.9%, alongside seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Year two did see improvement in several ways, but it didn't translate to wins on the field. Fields was dominant in 2022 on the ground, picking up a very impressive 1,143 rushing yards, and scoring eight times on the ground as well. He also threw for 2,242 yards, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. However, despite these improvements, the Bears won just three of the 15 games Fields started.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chicago Bears remain the only franchise in the NFL to never have a quarterback reach 4,000 passing yards in a season. They hoped Fields could accomplish that, but the highest total he could gain with the team was 2,562 yards in 2023. He did, however, put up the second-greatest QB rushing season of all-time in 2022, with 1,143 yards.

2023 represented Fields' last real chance to prove himself with the Bears. Chicago brought in D.J. Moore to help his chances, and Moore went on to have an incredible season, thanks to Fields. Fields ran the ball less that year and focused more on the pass, throwing for over 2,500 yards for the first time. Unfortunately, wins were still hard to come by, as Fields went 5-8 in his 13 games as the starter.

Because of the Bears' massive trade a year prior with the Carolina Panthers, which involved Moore, Chicago wound up with the first overall pick in the 2024 Draft. They decided they'd select Caleb Williams, and subsequently traded Fields to Pittsburgh in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Pittsburgh Trades for Fields

Fields is one of two quarterbacks the Steelers acquired in hopes of reviving their offense

While Fields hopes for new beginnings in Pittsburgh, he wasn't the only quarterback the Steelers brought in this offseason.

Pittsburgh has had some quarterback troubles of their own ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired, leading them to trade Kenny Pickett, their former starter, in favor of bringing in Fields and Wilson. Their hope is that one of these motivated quarterbacks, who are each looking for another chance in the league, can help revitalize their offense in 2024.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson in 2023 Stat Fields Wilson Games 13 15 Completion % 61.4% 66.4% Passing Yards 2,562 3,070 Yards per Attempt 6.9 6.9 Passing TDs 16 26 Interceptions 9 8 Rushing Yards 657 341 Rushing TDs 4 3

Neither of these two were overtly successful in 2023, but Wilson has the upper-hand statistically. Wilson has also proven himself to be successful before, while Fields hasn't, so obtaining the starting role will be an uphill battle for Fields.

Ultimately, it looks likely that Fields will start the season as a backup, as head coach Mike Tomlin has named Wilson the starter, though he did acknowledge the ongoing QB competition. If Wilson struggles, Fields could very well get a shot to prove himself, but as of now, his fate in Pittsburgh doesn't appear to be in his own hands.

What's Next for Fields After Pittsburgh?

Fields is a free agent after the 2024 season, and could choose his best fit for the 2025 season

Fields' fifth-year option on his rookie contract was voided, which means he'll become a free agent after the 2024 season. If he doesn't get a chance to latch on in Pittsburgh, he could have the opportunity to pick his own team for the 2025 season.

There are a couple of franchises that jump to the mind as potential fits. Many speculated that the Las Vegas Raiders could have traded for Fields this offseason, but they stood pat. If neither Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell work out in 2024, they could fancy Fields on a budget next offseason.

While this might be a bit of a bold prediction, if the Cleveland Browns continue to get subpar play out of Deshaun Watson, they could look at Fields as a much cheaper option that has a similar style of play for the 2025 season. The same could be said for the New York Giants, who find themselves in a similar situation with Daniel Jones.

Hopefully for Fields, he can get some playing time in 2024, and have a chance to prove his worth. He'll be a free agent in 2025, and could get the opportunity to finally steer his career in the right direction.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.