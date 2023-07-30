Highlights Justin Gaethje stole the show at UFC 291 with a brutal head-kick knockout of Dustin Poirier in the lightweight division.

The fan footage of the knockout moment from the stands looks fantastic, capturing the atmosphere and enhancing the emphatic knockout.

Gaethje ruled out a rematch with Poirier, but fans are debating his next move and the possibility of a trilogy fight in the future.

UFC 291 was certainly one to remember for fans and fighters alike, but it was Justin Gaethje that once again stole the show with his brutal head-kick knockout of Dustin Poirier in the lightweight division.

The head-kick was so sweet, it instantly sent Poirier to the canvas, with Gaethje sealing the victory with a hammer fist to the face on his downed opponent. It truly was a beautiful knockout.

However, it looks even better from the stands, with fan footage of the knockout moment doing the rounds on social media.

Justin Gaethje's KO of Dustin Poirier from the stands

A video has been posted on Spinnin Backfist's Twitter account of the exact moment Gaethje connects his right foot with the chin of Poirier. The atmosphere was simply electric, which only further enhances the emphatic knockout of The Diamond.

After his victory, The Highlight ran to the side of the Octagon, jumping on the walls then back-flipping onto the canvas, a celebration fit to match the knockout.

The view from the stands looked fantastic, with the footage coming from a fan looking down into the Octagon from one side of The Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

What is next for Justin Gaethje?

Many fans took to social media to debate Gaethje’s next move. When questioned by the media about his own future in the fight game, the American remained uncertain and refused to give too much away.

However, he did rule out talk of a rematch with Poirier, stating: "In the cage after the fight, I told Poirier, ‘Hey, man. Let’s both agree to never fight each other again. Unless you have to have it, then I’m here.’ But we’re 1-1, so we’ll see."

Continuing to say: "I would never deny him the opportunity, just like he didn’t deny me the opportunity. But I don’t want it to be my next fight."

Adding to that, Poirier was his usual classy self after the bout.

The Diamond was hoping to capture Jorge Masvidal’s BMF belt at the event, actually going into the Octagon as a slight bookmaker’s favourite.

In the first round, he landed some eye-catching punches and coped with a plethora of painful leg kicks. Then, in the second, he was slept by the right kick of The Highlight, and that was all she wrote.

The 34-year-old explained the knockout from his perspective, saying: “Naturally, I had one hand up from years of training, but the foot got around good, I just didn’t see it.

"I just did a nine-week camp in South Florida, pushed myself every day, and had the easiest weight cut of my life.

“I busted my a***, that’s why losing sucks because you do all this work and nothing is guaranteed.”

However, he remained upbeat, stating: “If I win like a man, I’ve got to be able to lose like a man.

“I still feel great. Dude, I just got hit with a shot I didn’t see.”

Although Poirier lost, he still remains one of the best fighters in the 155lb division and is arguably still only a couple of wins away from his third attempt at UFC gold.

Gaethje and Poirier first fought way back in 2018, with The Diamond winning by a dramatic fourth-round TKO in a closely fought bout up to that point.

It could be argued that the trilogy would be bigger than ever, especially with the drama of this fight.