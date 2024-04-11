Highlights UFC 300 — one of the year's biggest combat sports events — takes place Saturday in Las Vegas.

In the people's main event, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF title on the line against Max Holloway.

Gaethje said he typically doesn't plan on "being alive" the day after his fights, and so the Holloway bout should be beautiful chaos.

LAS VEGAS — UFC 300 has a main event that is worthy of plenty of attention and admiration as Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill come to blows for the Brazilian's UFC light heavyweight championship.

However, there is also the people’s main event between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway which is being touted as the most eye-catching fight of the stacked card.

It’s such a great fight because of the cold-blooded nature of the two superstars, which has the BMF title on the line for this five-round war.

The BMF belt debuted back in 2019 as the crown jewel Jorge Masvidal won over Nate Diaz. The belt was later resurrected when Gaethje re-matched Dustin Poirier.

Now, Gaethje and Holloway, hot off knockouts, are meeting in what is a sure bet to be beautiful chaos from the moment the referee says go.

A Bigger Max Holloway

Max Holloway is testing the waters at lightweight for the second time around

Back at UFC 236, Holloway challenged himself by taking a fight against the dangerous Poirier on six-weeks notice. In that fight, Holloway was able to mount some offense, but found himself playing catch-up for most of the fight, as Poirier, the noticeably more powerful fighter, won most of the exchanges.

Many people have overlooked Holloway’s schedule surrounding his first attempt at 155.

A few months prior, and after his fight versus Poirier, “Blessed” was defending his featherweight belt, which never allowed his body to really fill out.

But this time around, Holloway is coming off a 10-11 week process of really packing on the muscle, and Gaethje — speaking Wednesday to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters — is taking notice:

"I’ll know early if he’s punching hard enough for me to take chances or be more cautious, I’ll find that out early and I think it’s a lot different than when he fought Poirier. He was a late replacement. I think he’s had this whole camp to be able to keep and maintain that weight and I do think he’s going to be as big as me and as strong as me.

Live By The Sword, Die By The Sword

Fans love Gaethje’s no holds bar approach to fighting

Amy Kaplan

Since Justin Gaethje burst on the scene back in 2017, the man has been a performance bonus machine. His nonstop action attitude has made him many UFC fighters' favorite fighter. He prides himself on never taking the safe path to victory and, welcomes a phone booth fight.

Gaethje’s highlight reel is filled with jaw-dropping knockouts, plenty of calf-kicking and many backflips off the top of the cage.

The ultimate wildman once called himself a gladiator after a high-stakes slugfest and has earned that moniker with his performances and personality:

"I love that people understand what they’re gonna get when I walk out and the atmosphere kinda changes. I could feel the intensity shift and I love being that. I’m a quarter mile at a time kinda guy. I do not look too far ahead. Honestly, I have no clue what the future holds. I don’t usually plan on being alive the day after my fights, so hopefully I’m there on Sunday."

Broadcast as a pay-per-view on ESPN, UFC 300 airs Saturday from 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).