Justin Gaethje scored an incredible head-kick KO to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 with a highlight-reel performance.

Gaethje was looking to continue his latest surge up the lightweight division in an extremely difficult showdown with 'The Diamond' who had the same plan.

Stakes were higher than ever for the American pair, with the award of the UFC's 'BMF' belt on the line, and a potential shot at the winner of Islam Makhachev's title rematch with Charles Oliveira.

Justin Gaethje's story with Dustin Poirier

Gaethje and Poirier have been rivals in the division for several years now having first met in a showdown in 2018 in Glendale.

'The Diamond' came out on top in a thrilling clash between the pair which left more to be desired from UFC fans, who expected the entertaining fighters would cross paths again.

And it was decided that they would indeed touch gloves for the second time at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, on the same night as the boxing clash between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford.

Both men had suggested they would prove why they were capable of earning the belt, with Jorge Masvidal stirring the pot and hoping for fireworks in the night's main event.

Poirier was on a good run of form despite having been choked out by Oliveira, given he has beaten UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a rematch and trilogy bout in 2021.

And despite his profile having grown to the stratosphere, Poirier was set to face a huge turn of fortunes on the night as Gaethje produced an absolutely incredible moment.

Justin Gaethje's incredible KO of Dustin Poirier

Gaethje and Poirier had their own share of the support in the arena, as a pair of electric quickfire ring walks set the tone for a huge night.

It was a positive start to the fight for Gaethje who looked good in a high tempo opener, but 'The Diamond' also had his own success, with some big shots starting to bother the eye of Gaethje who wasn't entirely happy with his showing.

Poirier and Gaethje finished the round on the ground, but what was to follow was simply incredible and drew shades of a very familiar KO shot.

Gaethje lined up a huge kick in the second stanza, which sent his rival crumbling to the canvas with the shot landing flush on the back side of the temple.

Fans and the UFC broadcast team quickly compared it to the kick landed by British UFC champion Leon Edwards who produced a highlight-reel shot to steal Kamaru Usman's crown.

Poirier managed to stay conscious and return to his feet after being assessed by doctors, but he was left flat on his back and was certainly out of it briefly.

WATCH: Dustin Poirier brutally KO'd by Justin Gaethje's incredible kick

The pair met at the final bell and greeted each other with huge respect, but what happened sent shockwaves around the arena.

Gaethje said in his post-fight interview: “That man taught me a lesson [in the first fight], and I thank him for it.

“I hope I just inspired you [all], that’s what I’m here for.”